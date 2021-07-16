How to activate Pack-a-Punch in Mauer der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's newest Zombies map hearkens back to the old days with Mauer der Toten, a map that should evoke memories of Kino der Toten in the original Black Ops for many veterans.

Like any Zombies map, the Pack-a-Punch (PaP) machine is a vital asset in mowing down scores of the undead. When used, Pack-a-Punch typically increases weapon damage and magazine size while also providing extra benefits depending on the map it is used on.

In order to use the Pack-a-Punch machine in Black Ops Cold War's Mauer der Toten, players will need to restore power to the map the same as any Zombies map. This can be achieved by locating the power generator and supplying it with fuses from Tempests.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies - Finding and using the Pack-a-Punch in Mauer der Toten

Once Black Ops players have spotted the generator in the underground subway and supplied it with two electrical fuses, Mauer der Toten will come to life. Players will now be on their way to using the map's benefits.

In addition to machines such as Pack-a-Punch, there is also Krieg the companion and the upgradeable CRBR-S Wonder Weapon to account for. When taking out scores of evil undead, each of those benefits turns out to be pretty helpful.

Since Mauer der Toten is a brand new map as of July 15, Black Ops players may not be overly familiar with the layout yet. However, the game has made things incredibly easy with respect to locating the PaP Machine once the map's electrical power has been reactivated.

By default, the Zombies game mode will ask players to "investigate" the PaP machine.

The simplest route to reach the machine from the power generator is to head to either the Safe House or Sewer Access in the underground portion of the map and use a rappel to climb back up to street level.

There should be a large wall of flipped vehicles nearby, which serves as a good marker on the path. Proceed to the area near those and the PaP Machine should be closeby in the Checkpoint Charlie zone of the map. It will be tough to miss, as the machine is also surrounded by strange levitating zombies.

With power restored and the PaP within reach, it's time to funnel all of those hard-earned zombie-killing funds into a beefed-up weapon. Defeat more zombies, earn more bucks, and keep investing to take out the undead horde for as long as possible. This is the tried-and-true tradition of Black Ops Zombies.

