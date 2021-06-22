How to check if Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War server is down

Even though Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a very popular game, that does not stop it from facing regular server issues. Due to periodic server maintenance, the servers are unavailable in Black Ops Cold War.
To check if Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War servers are down, players can visit third-party websites like Down Detector. They should even check out the official Activision Assist Twitter handle to see if the servers are down due to scheduled maintenance.
How to check if the server is down in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?
Before checking any third-party websites, it is always recommended that you head to the official Activision Support Twitter account to check for server status or notifications.
- Head to: https://twitter.com/atviassist
- Check for any downtime or potential server issues.
If the servers are down, all you need to do is wait until they are back before you can play again.
Down Detector is a popular third party website that lets you know if a game or service is available. In some cases, the game may be available in some regions and unavailable in others. Players can only wait until the developers fix their servers.
Down Detector: https://downdetector.com/status/call-of-duty/
Players can also check their Activision server status on their network including PSN (PlayStation), Xbox Live, Battle.net, Nintendo, Steam, and Epic Games.
How to check the official Activision Online Services page
To check the Activision server status,
Step 1: Go to the Activision support webpage.
Step 2: Select the Call of Duty game from the drop-down menu.
Step 3: Check the status of the network by clicking on the correct icon which will redirect you to another site.
To report an outage, players can scroll down by clicking on the ‘Let us know’ button and filling out a small form that will pop up. Another way to check if Call of Duty servers are facing issues is to check the Activision Support Twitter account for the latest updates.
Activision Online Services: https://support.activision.com/onlineservices
Also read: https://www.sportskeeda.com/esports/cod-warzone-new-door-kills-players-instantly