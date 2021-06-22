How to check if Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War server is down

Even though Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a very popular game, that does not stop it from facing regular server issues. Due to periodic server maintenance, the servers are unavailable in Black Ops Cold War.

To check if Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War servers are down, players can visit third-party websites like Down Detector. They should even check out the official Activision Assist Twitter handle to see if the servers are down due to scheduled maintenance.

How to check if the server is down in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Before checking any third-party websites, it is always recommended that you head to the official Activision Support Twitter account to check for server status or notifications.

Head to: https://twitter.com/atviassist Check for any downtime or potential server issues.

We're still investigating server queue wait time in #WARZONE. Thanks for your continued patience https://t.co/uSmsQFcMgi — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) April 22, 2021

If the servers are down, all you need to do is wait until they are back before you can play again.

Down Detector is a popular third party website that lets you know if a game or service is available. In some cases, the game may be available in some regions and unavailable in others. Players can only wait until the developers fix their servers.

Down Detector: https://downdetector.com/status/call-of-duty/

Players can also check their Activision server status on their network including PSN (PlayStation), Xbox Live, Battle.net, Nintendo, Steam, and Epic Games.

How to check the official Activision Online Services page

To check the Activision server status,

Step 1: Go to the Activision support webpage.

Activision Server Status for COD (Image via Activision)

Step 2: Select the Call of Duty game from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Check the status of the network by clicking on the correct icon which will redirect you to another site.

Activision support website (Image via Activision)

To report an outage, players can scroll down by clicking on the ‘Let us know’ button and filling out a small form that will pop up. Another way to check if Call of Duty servers are facing issues is to check the Activision Support Twitter account for the latest updates.

Gamers: Moving forward, official support will only be available through https://t.co/CDkhG1eZcT where we offer a wider range of help options. Continue to follow us here to get the latest support information regarding game updates, general tips, trending issues & server outages. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) March 31, 2021

Activision Online Services: https://support.activision.com/onlineservices

