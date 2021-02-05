Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies 'Firebase Z' - How to unlock Rai K-84 Wonder Weapon for free

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's latest update revealed many new content including the Firebase Z zombies map and the RAI K-84 Wonder Weapon.

Treyarch introduced Firebase Z as a new option for players after Die Maschine was rampantly picked as the go-to zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Additionally, the Firebase Z map comes with a new Wonder Weapon, the RAI K-84.

There are two possible ways for players to acquire the RAI K-84 Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. They are:

Obtain the RAI K-84 from the in-game Mystery Box

Build the RAI K-84 by using the Wonder Weapon's blueprint.

The first process will require players to spend money on Mystery Boxes and depend heavily on luck with the game's RNG system. Conversely, building the wonder weapon will require gathering every component necessary to build the RAI K-84.

The following is a rundown of how players can build the RAI K-84 Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's latest zombies map, Firebase Z.

Advertisement

How to build RAI K-84 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

To build the RAI K-84 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players will need to:

Advertisement

Ensure that all three power generators are turned on.

Go to the Weapons Lab and pick up the wall's blueprint.

Head over to the Scorched Defense area and find the burnt body lying next to the tank and pull out its eye.

With the eye in their possession, players need to head back to the Weapons Lab and place the eye in the computer’s Retina Scanner.

Take the key from the unlocked drawer next to the computer.

Go to the Barracks area and unlock all the lockers with the key retrieved.

Find the artifact. Multiple mimics spawn at the same time. Players need to take out all the mimics and pick up the RAI K-84's barrel.

Keep killing Mangles as one of them is likely to drop the RAI K-84's Magazine.

Place it on the Weapons Lab table that has the big bomb placed on it.

After their equipment is fully charged, players need to head back to the computer and activate it. This will begin a sequence that reveals the Village Mess Hall’s dartboard players' parts will need to shoot.

Shooting the three marked areas in order, followed by the bull’s eye, will present the RAI K-84's Converter.

Finally, players need to head back to the Weapons Lab table to assemble the RAI K-84.

NOW LIVE in #BlackOpsColdWar:



• #FirebaseZ

• Express 24/7

• Tombstone Soda, Artillery & Napalm Strike in Zombies

• 40-player Endurance

• 4 new Prop Hunt maps

• 3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only

• Nuketown ’84 in Gunfight

• Gunfight Blueprints

• Gunfight Custom Games

+ more! pic.twitter.com/f3t8C1tizD — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 4, 2021

Following this series of steps will allow players to claim the new RAI K-84 Wonder Weapon in Firebase Z for free on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.