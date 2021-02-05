Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies FireBase Z Easter egg: Release time and everything to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1's latest update introduced the new Firebase Z map for the Zombies mode.
Firebase Z is currently live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and players can freely explore the map. Similar to the easter egg present in Die Maschine, Treyarch has included another Easter egg in the Firebase Z map as well. However, the Easter egg is yet to be revealed as Treyarch is scheduled to release the same within a few hours.
This delay is because Treyarch wants to ensure that "everyone can start the hunt on equal footing." Although the Firebase Z map is currently live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players will be able to hunt for the easter egg from 10 a.m. Pacific Time on February 5th.
The following is a rundown of everything that players should know before heading into Firebase Z to uncover the hidden Easter egg.
Firebase Z Easter egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
It took players a little more than three hours to uncover the hidden Easter egg in Die Maschine after it was released. Given that the latest update containing the Firebase Z map was released at an unusual time, making it difficult for everyone to track the hidden Easter egg.
That has led to Treyarch delaying the Easter egg's reveal by a few hours to ensure maximum community participation. However, judging by the treasure present on Die Maschine, players should expect the Firebase Z iteration to be similar to its predecessor.
It is tough to determine what the Easter egg might be referencing. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's first Easter egg proposed that the developers keep up with trending social media references. Nevertheless, the developers can also choose to go a different route.
However, until the surprise is official revealed in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players can check out all the new additions with the new update. At the time of writing, it is just a matter of a few hours before the entire community can start scavenging for the latest easter egg from Treyarch.Published 05 Feb 2021, 15:40 IST