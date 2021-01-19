Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to add even more content for Multiplayer and Zombies, including one classic map.

Season One of Black Ops Cold War has promised to deliver the most content to a Black Ops game ever. That promise may be fulfilled.

Soon, a new round of content will make it into the Call of Duty game. That includes fan favorite map Express and a new Zombies experience in Firebase Z.

When is Express and Firebase Z coming to Black Ops Cold War?

Image via Activision

Fans will know Express from the Black Ops 2 catalogue of maps. Much like the previous remake of Raid, Express will make its return in Black Ops Cold War. The map revolutionized environmental hazards in multiplayer.

Players not only had to be careful of the enemies on the map, they had to look out for the train. The train would come at certain intervals and wipe out anybody that was on the track. It is assumed this feature will return to the map in Black Ops Cold War.

BREAKING: Black Ops 2 MAP EXPRESS is coming to Black Ops Cold War on February 4



Firebase Z is a new Zombies map that will not be replacing Die Maschine, but will be added on to the story of this iteration of Zombies. It is the next chapter of Black Ops Cold War's Dark Aether storyline.

Outpost 25, known by its codename Firebase Z, is the next location that has an outbreak of the undead. How it will integrate with the ongoing story is unknown, but it will surely add another round of incredible Zombies content for Black Ops Cold War players.

Season One will have these lasts bits of content in order to not skip a beat. Black Ops Cold War will see these two new maps on February 4, 2021. A classic map and a new Zombies challenge is exactly what fans have been asking for.