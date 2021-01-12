When does Black Ops Cold War Season 2 begin?

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 may have been leaked, along with the content that is supposedly coming with it.

Black Ops Cold War is only in Season 1 for now, and there are still 44 days left until the Battle Pass for Season 1 ends. But that hasn't stopped anyone from trying to get the latest intel on what comes next for Black Ops Cold War.

The Gaming Revolution put a video together with all of the latest information so far on Black Ops Cold War Season 2. For now, the generally believed start date of Season 2 is February 24, 2021.

The Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Battle Pass expires by that date, and players have become accustomed to a new season starting the day after the previous one ends.

Those dates line up for Black Ops Cold War Season 2, but that doesn't mean they are guaranteed. Dates for the next season could move backward or forward depending on the schedule for Treyarch.

Just recently, with Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War, players already needed to wait about a week longer after the season was delayed.

Potential Black Ops Cold War Season 2 content

There are no guarantees yet, but some leaks have been discussed about Black Ops Cold War Season 2. What will likely capture most players' interest are the leaks for weapons that could release beyond February.

So far, there appears to be about four weapons as candidates. Two are the Galil, a fan favorite in the original Black Ops game. The other is the FAL which would serve as a Tactical Rifle.

DMR rifles are already incredibly powerful in the meta, especially within Warzone. So, players may be more hesitant to look for yet another DMR option already.

Tom Henderson also got his own information about potential weapons, but the info is a bit vaguer. From what he knows, a new LMG and a new Sniper could be making their way to the game in Black Ops Season 2. Overall, it seems like there's much variety in weapons between Season 1 and Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War.

On top of the weapons, new maps are also coming, which was assumed already. The first DLC for Zombies is also said to arrive in Black Ops Cold War Season 2, so Zombies fans will also get their own content.