Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War "DMR" upsets fans over how "overpowered" it is

The DMR is taking over the meta in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 1. Players need to get a proper gunsmith class to counter this overpowered weapon.

After the recent introduction of Warzone in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War, players have dived in to figure out the best weapons in-game.

While there are several effective weapons in the game, the DMR and Mac-10 stand out with their fire-rate and accuracy.

Naturally, gamers are tired of being killed with these two weapons in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Popular streamers made a compilation demonstrating how overpowered the DMR can be in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

How to counter the DMR in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Nicholas Nickmercs Kolcheff spoke a great deal about the DMR in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War. He demonstrated how gamers can design a class that will rip through opponents in Warzone and Multiplayer.

Nickmercs claimed that after making the certain adjustment, his DMR started performing like an aimbot in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Players will need to equip the following attachments to get the same DMR in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 16.3 Titanium

Optics: Axial Arms 3x

Ammunition: 30 Round Speed Mag

Underbarrel - Field Agent Foregrip

Nickmercs highlighted that players should use the Axial Arms 3x scope, as it is much better with the mobility. He also suggested that gamers can try to change the optics sight to clean living. This will allow them to be more accurate with their shots while ADSing.

While several members have raised an issue about the DMR on social media, it is best to combat an overpowered weapon with something equally effective. Thus, the best method to kill an opponent using a DMR in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War is with a DMR itself.

Gamers can also try the Mac-10 in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and Warzone. Together, the Mac-10 and the DMR have created a toxic meta in Black Ops Cold War, which is upsetting several fans.

Popular streamers like Turner "Tfue" Tenney and Rhys Price, have also tweeted about this overpowered loadout. In fact, the Dual Wielding Diamatti, Mac-10, and DMR in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War are being called the "toxic trio" on social media.

Players can always equip these weapons themselves with a proper loadout variant. At this moment, these weapons are dominating the meta in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and it's likely to remain the same.

A Reddit discussion shows how DMR users camp on rooftops in Call Of Duty Warzone. The best way to tackle these opponents is to use a heartbeat sensor to figure out their location and then sneak up behind them for the execution.

Similarly, players have reported how stressful it can be to play against an opponent with a DMR. Most of the time, these players engage in long-range combats, which makes them vulnerable to close-range in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

The best way to counter this DMR+Mac-10 meta is to have loadout versions for three weapons (including the Diamatti).