How to unlock Mac 10 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Mac-10 was added to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in Season 1 and gamers have been waiting patiently to get their hands on it.

The Groza and the Mac-10 were two of the brand new weapons introduced in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Both these weapons are extremely sought-after because of their rapid fire-rate and mobility.

The Mac-10 is a Submachine gun that is small, but packs a punch. Activision mentioned in their official blog that it is designed as the fastest-firing SMG in the first set of weapons. On top of that, if used correctly, the Mac-10 offers a considerable range, even though it is an SMG.

How to get the Mac-10 in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Recap:



✅ Black Ops Cold War S1 starts Dec 10

✅ Progression unified between Modern Warfare, Warzone, & BOCW with 'new Prestige system'

✅ Battle Pass content shared between Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

✅ MW Content remains accessible in Warzone



📰 https://t.co/xNYGDfqH0X pic.twitter.com/XEnWSQFdoY — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 5, 2020

Activision introduced the Season 1 Battle Pass for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Luckily for players, it follows the same pattern as in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare. Both free versions and premium versions of the Battle Pass come with a bunch of challenges for gamers to grind out.

Season 1 introduced several new elements to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including the brand new Warzone. The Mac-10 is a beast, both in the Multiplayer and Battle Royale game modes of COD Black Ops Cold War.

Gamers can unlock the Mac-10 SMG by reaching the 15th Tier on the COD Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Battle Pass. Subsequently, players can check out loadout variations to maximize the weapon's potential in-game.

DMR + Mac 10 is the wave 🤧 pic.twitter.com/WDVVsgVoEt — Sloppy (@sloppy_harry) December 21, 2020

In fact, players have shifted into a DMR+Mac-10 meta, while dropping hot in Warzone. Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer mode is also experiencing a Mac-10 dominated meta.

Players have reported on social media how the recoil is manageable and the bullet travels farther than expected. The weapon became instantly popular with gamers, especially for close to mid-range combat.

*R90 finally nerfed

Yay I can finally enjoy warzone!



*DMR and Mac 10* pic.twitter.com/S4Sl5NgRCc — Secret Agent Randy Beans (@abudau9) December 22, 2020

Popular content creators like Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff and Aydan Conrad mentioned how the weapon is overpowered. Some of them suggested that Activision might have to nerf the weapon in the future simply because of its effectiveness.

Nickmercs exclaimed:

"Trust me, this thing is broken, it's overpowered, it's unbelievable and I love it - the Mac-Daddy-10!"

For those who haven't purchased the Battle Pass, fret not, as all the weapons are available to acquire for free by completing challenges.

The Groza is unlockable at Tier 31 in the Battle Pass, and gamers can try out some crazy loadout variations with that too.

The Season 1 Battle Pass has brought forth a killing machine that shreds opponents at 1111 RPM. With fully automatic base magazine capacity of 32 rounds, the Mac-10 stands as the best weapon in its class.