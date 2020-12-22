The best Diamatti loadout on Call of Duty: Warzone

The Diamatti from Black Ops Cold War can be made into a killing machine on Call of Duty: Warzone.

With the recent integration of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, players are trying out all sorts of new weapon combinations. The ability to bring a loadout of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone has completely changed the game.

The Diamatti pistol is a solid sidearm in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. Normally, one would not think a pistol like this would translate well to a battle royale mode like Warzone. That's just simply not true. This pistol can shred.

The best Diamatti loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 7.2" Task Force

: 7.2" Task Force Laser : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Stock : Dual Wield

: Dual Wield Ammunition: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

The Diamatti is a pistol, so the mobility is always good. This is regardless of the slight downgrade these attachments cause. Running a Diamatti in Warzone calls for one thing and one thing only - dual wield.

The Diamatti pistols are unstoppable, especially if you got dual wield — ⚡️Kaylee⚡️ (@ElectraGames) December 21, 2020

Dual Wield is the most important attachment here. The Laser attachment provides boosted accuracy. The damage and range are increased a lot from the other the other attachments. Having two of these pistols is incredible.

From a decent distance, a finely-placed shot with the pair of Diamatti pistols will drop opposing Warzone players. It isn't quite as overpowered as the Akimbo Snakeshot set up from Warzone's past, but it is still very deadly.

The remainder of the Warzone class is 100% up to player's preference. There will need to be a secondary weapon and, of course, perks and equipment. It doesn't matter what those are, as long as the Diamatti follows the format above.

@Treyarch you guys gotta nerf the diamatti dual wield — some dude (@Spencek95) December 1, 2020

This class set up for running double Diamatti pistols in COD: Warzone is one that will probably become extremely popular and see a major nerf in the near future.