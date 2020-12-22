New rocket-powered AK-47 blueprint found in Black Ops Cold War

A brand new AK-47 blueprint has been found in Black Ops Cold War, and it's not like anything else ever seen in Call of Duty.

With the launch of Season One in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, Activision added a plethora of new content. Mostly cosmetic items, the content for both games is far-reaching and plentiful. There are new blueprints, Operators, maps, and other small cosmetics.

However, not all of the content for the season has been released yet. There are a few confirmed comsetics bundles that haven't made their way to either Cold War or Warzone as of yet. Although, the community did get a peek at one of the upcoming AK-47 blueprints featured in an unreleased bundle.

Rocket-powered AK-47 blueprint coming soon to Black Ops Cold War

Prior to the start of Season One, Activision released several blog posts detailing how the season would work and what content players should expect. In one of those blog posts, the publishers released promotional images of several new bundles that will be released throughout the season.

While a couple of those bundles are available in the store now, most of them are still locked behind closed doors. However, that doesn't mean the community hasn't seen a little preview of what's to come.

Late last night, a Twitter user somehow managed to equip a never-before-seen AK-47 blueprint in Warzone. As soon as fans saw what the weapon was, the news spread like wildfire.

The weapon is being used in Warzone, but it's a part of an upcoming Black Ops Cold War bundle. So, of course, players will be able to use it in Warzone as well as part of the new integration system.

As many players noticed, the AK-47 has four rockets attached to the back of it and looks incredibly sleek in its design. Upon further investigating, players discovered that this particular AK-47 is a part of the Rocket Science Mastercraft Bundle coming soon to Black Ops Cold War.

Image via Activision

Activision stated back before Season One that Mastercraft variants of weapons are returning to Black Ops Cold War. This was a feature in Black Ops 4 that many fans loved and appreciated.

It's unclear exactly how the Mastercrafts will work in Cold War, but it's safe to say this AK-47 variant will be among the first to release in the game.