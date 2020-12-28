Activision has added a new task, where players have to collect candy canes in Call Of Duty Mobile.

The game is undergoing a winter-themed season update, where snow cosmetics are being offered to players.

Simultaneously, the legendary blueprint for the QXR SMG has arrived in the game.

❄️ The Winter War has commenced!

❓How have you been liking the season so far?



🔓Obtain both Park - Safehouse and Adler Mountain Drab by unlocking this season's Battle Pass! pic.twitter.com/C53q1JVXDx — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 27, 2020

Activision also introduced a bunch of new challenges in the featured mode. Gamers can win various cosmetic items for free just by completing these challenges.

However, the toughest challenge is to collect candy canes in Call Of Duty Mobile because players have to do it in battle royale mode.

How to collect candy canes in Call Of Duty Mobile battle royale mode?

Activision has set the tone for Christmas festivities by introducing the Season 13 Battle Pass. Along with this came a set of seasonal and featured challenges.

Call of duty mobile collect 5 candy canes in battle royalehttps://t.co/bykw7hXDxf pic.twitter.com/xSDxEuVDSf — jaffar Babbar (@JaffaR_BabbaR) December 24, 2020

Tracing crumbs, holiday bonanza, and sugar rush are the three sets of featured challenges that players can win free weapon blueprints from. Players will have to collect candy canes in Call Of Duty Mobile battle royale mode to unlock the free cosmetics.

There are eight challenges in sugar rush for collecting candy canes in Call Of Duty Mobile:

Collect five candy canes in battle royale isolated

Collect 10 candy canes in battle royale isolated

Collect 20 candy canes in battle royale isolated

Collect 40 candy canes in battle royale isolated

Collect 60 candy canes in battle royale isolated

Collect 80 candy canes in battle royale isolated

Collect 100 candy canes in battle royale isolated

Collect 120 candy canes in battle royale isolated

Collecting candy canes in Call Of Duty Mobile can be challenging because the battle royale mode is quite tricky to master. While proning and hitting dropshots might be a good strategy, the game's new movement system encourages players to go for close-ranged combat.

Players have to collect candy canes in Call Of Duty Mobile battle royale by killing an opponent. Thus, it is important to practice on bots in battle royale mode. Name tags like CrookedTeeth, 2cute2quit, ToothieTabot, Myopic, and SimpleSimon are examples of bots spawning on the isolated island.

COD Mobile gamers can collect candy canes easily in battle royale mode. However, players cannot collect candy canes in Call Of Duty Mobile's Alcatraz map.

This featured challenge needs to be completed on the isolated map. The following locations are the most densely populated areas on the isolated map that players should check out.

Farm

Docks

Nuketown

Killhouse

Sanatorium

Bus station

Sakura

Launch base

Black market

Players should play with a squad to maximize the chances of collecting candy canes in Call Of Duty Mobile. Every dead opponent's crate has one candy cane and players can collect it even if their teammate has killed the opponent.

The cosmetic rewards on offer for collecting candy canes in Call Of Duty Mobile are:

Epic weapon XP card (5)

Uncommon antelope - wintergreen vehicle skin

Rare ATV - snowblind vehicle skin

Epic charm - barbarian

The sugar rush challenge will end in three days and eight hours, so players have limited time to collect all the free cosmetics by completing them.