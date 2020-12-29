What is "Face Off" in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War?

The new game mode "Face Off" in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War is perhaps one of the best ones added in the first season update.

Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War has risen to the peak of its prominence during its first season. Several new elements were added, including Warzone for Black Ops Cold War.

Along with this, the developers also put in an interactive game mode called Face Off. This game mode allows players to fight with each other in a "three-vs-three" situation.

Face Off in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War

The Face Off mode made its debut back in COD Modern Warfare 3. It became exceedingly popular and deserved its spot in Modern Warfare (2019).

The Face Off mode in Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War has been one of the best inclusions in the game so far. However, there are a few things that players need to keep in mind.

Scorestreaks are disabled in the Face Off mode. Similarly, Domination spots are quicker to capture. The developers have also shortened the score limit and time limit for the game mode.

Gamers that favor trios as a natural team-game can improve a lot by playing this mode. Without the assistance of Scorestreaks, it comes down to aim accuracy, reaction, and communication between teammates.

Activision and Treyarch have designed the Face Off mode in COD Black Ops Cold War specifically to keep players immersed in the intense action. So, the maps players get to play in this mode are relatively smaller.

This "three-vs-three" game mode has players squaring up against each other in "Team Deathmatch," "Kills Confirmed," and "Domination."

While Domination can be the toughest of the lot, it is easy to excel with trios playing Team Deathmatch in the Face Off game mode. Three players on a team facing three others in a Domination match can be extremely frustrating.

Usually, players tend to camp Domination sites for easy kills. In Face Off, gamers do the same to get the best results in Black Ops Cold War. However, this is done without Scorestreaks.

This game mode encourages players to strategically take down their opponents without exposing themselves, camping, or hardscoping.

The Face Off game mode in Black Ops Cold War will feature maps from Gunfight mode. So, gamers get to work on these small maps with tight corners and multiple choke points in the Face Off mode.

Several popular content creators have released strategy videos to win as trios in this Face Off game mode. The game mode has a unique feature of being extensively fast-paced, allowing players to show off some quick-scope skills.

With smaller maps, gamers will have to adjust to close-combat situations while playing Face Off in COD Black Ops Cold War. The Gunfight maps included in Face Off force players to pre-fire and depend entirely on their aiming accuracy.

This new game mode has been quite popular among players, and it boils down to instinctive reactions while playing Face Off in Black Ops Cold War.