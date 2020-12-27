Call Of Duty Mobile China features BR dynamics from COD Warzone

China celebrated Christmas with the official release of Call Of Duty Mobile on December 25th.

Tencent and Activision joined forces to bring COD Mobile to China, and it is radically different from the global or garena version.

While there are several similar features, the Chinese version of Call Of Duty Mobile has an entirely different system in battle royale mode. Season 1 of Call Of Duty Mobile in China will bring about a seismic change for the popular FPS shooter.

Call Of Duty Mobile Chinese version features battle royale mechanics from COD Warzone

Recently, several popular YouTubers uploaded gameplay clips from the Chinese version of Call Of Duty Mobile. Most of these clips featured the multiplayer mode, which had various new maps and OG weapons.

Bobby Plays made a video that featured the Chinese version of Call Of Duty Mobile's battle royale mode. By the looks of it, Activision is integrating Warzone dynamics in Call Of Duty Mobile.

Following this, several social media groups started posting screenshots of Call Of Duty Mobile China's battle royale mode.

Features like self-revive, loadout drop, UAV, upgrade class, supply missions and revive teammates look remarkably similar to Call Of Duty Warzone.

Tencent and Activision launched Call of Duty Mobile in China today.



The game, developed by Tencent's TiMi Studio, had nearly 70m pre-registrations prior to launch and debuted at #1 on the iOS games chart.



Call Of Duty Mobile features several elements from Call Of Duty Black Ops 4, including some class abilities. Later this season, there is a new desperado class update coming to Call Of Duty Mobile's global version.

This will feature the 'Last Stand' ability, where players can self-revive when they are knocked by killing an opponent. However, there is no mention of the traditional self-revive syringe from Call Of Duty Warzone.

Similarly, the global version of Call Of Duty Mobile has several mechanical differences. For instance, players can revive their opponents by either healing them when they are knocked or scanning their dog-tags.

Call Of duty mobile 🇨🇳 china fomat and rules .



1.Teams are limited to 1 Sniper / 1 AR / 1 SMG with the other 2 remaining spots is up to you

2. Search and Destroy is 9 Win

This has been the dynamic for quite a while in the battle royale mode (only isolated map). However, in the Chinese version of Call Of Duty Mobile, players can repurchase their teammates.

Evidently, this feature is from Call Of Duty Warzone. This hints that teammates, who are killed by the opponents, will get a chance to fight in the Gulag.

Bobby Plays mentioned that the Chinese version of Call Of Duty Mobile's health system is similar to Call Of Duty Warzone. There is also a different currency system in the Chinese version, which works similarly to Call Of Duty Warzone.

Bobby Plays focused on the buy stations present in Call of Duty Mobile and Warzone. He mentioned that players can get weapons and ammo in the mobile version; while Warzone players purchase UAVs, armor plates, redeploy teammates, self-revive, and so on.

The Gulag feature in COD Warzone is, perhaps, the best example of innovation in the battle royale genre. Players are directly sent for a one vs one fight to redeploy. This feature is not present in Call Of Duty Mobile's global version.

However, the Chinese version of Call Of Duty Mobile has this feature and has a separate map for the Gulag. Bobby Plays also mentioned that some of these elements might be introduced in the global version in forthcoming updates.

There are also several minor differences between the Chinese and global versions. The water is far more reflective, the sunlight is glaring, and shadows are prominent in Call Of Duty Mobile's Chinese version.

Bobby Plays concluded by mentioning how the Call Of Duty Mobile community has been waiting for such a revolutionary update. However, there is no confirmation from Activision that these changes will be brought to Call Of Duty Mobile's global version.