Activision teases new Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 in Call Of Duty Mobile

Call Of Duty Mobile is about to get a new Mythic weapon and it's none other than the Peacekeeper MK2.
After the immense popularity of the Fennec - Ascended, Activision has decided to add a new weapon into the Mythic category. This will be the second mythic weapon in Call Of Duty Mobile.
The Peacekeeper MK2 was introduced in Call Of Duty Mobile with the Season 13 Battle Pass update. The weapon is impeccably precise for close-to-mid range combat. However, players have also tried out some gunsmith variations to create long-range Peacekeeper MK2 loadouts.
Activision about to introduce the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 in Call Of Duty Mobile
Season 13 in Call Of Duty Mobile has brought two new weapons to the game. The QXR SMG and the Peacekeeper MK2. Both of these weapons are readily available in Call Of Duty Mobile.
Gamers can find the QXR SMG (Rare/Epic) and the Peacekeeper (Rare/Epic/Legendary) in Alcatraz and Isolated. Since their arrival, these two weapons have dominated the meta in Call Of Duty Mobile.
Activision also introduced the legendary variant of the QXR SMG in Call Of Duty Mobile with the Fireside Lucky Draw. However, the developers have big plans for the Peacekeeper MK2.
Shortly after the Fireside Lucky Draw was announced, Activision followed up with a short trailer to introduce Peacekeeper MK2 - Artifact, the second Mythic weapon in Call Of Duty Mobile.
Several leakers had posted about the Mythic version of the Peacekeeper MK2 before Season 13 arrived. The leaks also showed Multiplayer gameplay footage of players running with the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2.
While the developers have based the design on a meteorite core, leaks suggest that the weapon will change colors with killstreaks. Just like the Mythic Fennec - Ascended, this new weapon will have unique kill effects and several weapon attachments.
Although these cosmetics do not offer any tactical advantage in-game, they make a player stand-out in Call Of Duty Mobile. The Peacekeeper MK2 is extremely efficient and has the potential to become an instant favorite.
The weapon is excellent with recoil control and has a moderate fire-rate compared to ARs like AK117, Type-25 and M4. However, the Peacekeeper does enough damage to knock down opponents in 4-5 body shots.
The Mythic variant of this weapon would be an exciting addition to list of the weapon blueprints in Call Of Duty Mobile. Regardless, gamers have realized that Activision might price the Mythic Peacekeeper lucky draw too high.
The Fennec - Ascended Mythic draw cost players around 350-500 COD Points, this one might follow the same pattern. Players might also get an Epic Operator along with the Peacekeeper Mythic lucky draw.
In all fairness, Activision has done a brilliant job when it comes to designing interactive Operators and weapon blueprints.Published 26 Dec 2020, 02:36 IST