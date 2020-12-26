Activision teases new Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 in Call Of Duty Mobile

Call Of Duty Mobile is about to get a new Mythic weapon and it's none other than the Peacekeeper MK2.

☄️⚡️ Sourced from a fallen meteorite... a weapon has risen!



🔜 Coming soon this season to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/WDTmJeSC4S — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 24, 2020

After the immense popularity of the Fennec - Ascended, Activision has decided to add a new weapon into the Mythic category. This will be the second mythic weapon in Call Of Duty Mobile.

The Peacekeeper MK2 was introduced in Call Of Duty Mobile with the Season 13 Battle Pass update. The weapon is impeccably precise for close-to-mid range combat. However, players have also tried out some gunsmith variations to create long-range Peacekeeper MK2 loadouts.

Activision about to introduce the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 in Call Of Duty Mobile

Are you excited for the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 - Artifact Mythic Draw? 🤔😍 pic.twitter.com/nBVVlsrNA6 — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) December 21, 2020

Season 13 in Call Of Duty Mobile has brought two new weapons to the game. The QXR SMG and the Peacekeeper MK2. Both of these weapons are readily available in Call Of Duty Mobile.

Gamers can find the QXR SMG (Rare/Epic) and the Peacekeeper (Rare/Epic/Legendary) in Alcatraz and Isolated. Since their arrival, these two weapons have dominated the meta in Call Of Duty Mobile.

Activision also introduced the legendary variant of the QXR SMG in Call Of Duty Mobile with the Fireside Lucky Draw. However, the developers have big plans for the Peacekeeper MK2.

Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

Shortly after the Fireside Lucky Draw was announced, Activision followed up with a short trailer to introduce Peacekeeper MK2 - Artifact, the second Mythic weapon in Call Of Duty Mobile.

Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

Several leakers had posted about the Mythic version of the Peacekeeper MK2 before Season 13 arrived. The leaks also showed Multiplayer gameplay footage of players running with the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2.

Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

While the developers have based the design on a meteorite core, leaks suggest that the weapon will change colors with killstreaks. Just like the Mythic Fennec - Ascended, this new weapon will have unique kill effects and several weapon attachments.

Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

Although these cosmetics do not offer any tactical advantage in-game, they make a player stand-out in Call Of Duty Mobile. The Peacekeeper MK2 is extremely efficient and has the potential to become an instant favorite.

Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

The weapon is excellent with recoil control and has a moderate fire-rate compared to ARs like AK117, Type-25 and M4. However, the Peacekeeper does enough damage to knock down opponents in 4-5 body shots.

Mythic Peacekeeper MK - Artifact Running Animation! 🔥 (Via @DataminersHole) pic.twitter.com/swJv0mBome — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) December 19, 2020

The Mythic variant of this weapon would be an exciting addition to list of the weapon blueprints in Call Of Duty Mobile. Regardless, gamers have realized that Activision might price the Mythic Peacekeeper lucky draw too high.

✨🌠 Take advantage of the close, mid, and long range options while also enjoying the dynamic effects this weapon has to provide.



☝🏼 The very first Mythic Weapon is arriving and you don't want to miss it!



💫 The Fennec - Ascended will be hitting the #CODMobile store tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/g6BZDpXl9N — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 5, 2020

The Fennec - Ascended Mythic draw cost players around 350-500 COD Points, this one might follow the same pattern. Players might also get an Epic Operator along with the Peacekeeper Mythic lucky draw.

New mythic weapon - PeaceKeeper MK2. pic.twitter.com/v4ByAScWhv — Call of Duty Mobile News & Leaks (@PlayCODUpdates) December 19, 2020

In all fairness, Activision has done a brilliant job when it comes to designing interactive Operators and weapon blueprints.