Call of Duty Mobile officially launched in China

Call of Duty, one of the most popular first-person shooter game franchises, launched its mobile version, Call of Duty Mobile, in October last year. The game became an instant success, breaking all kinds of records and raking in 100 million downloads in the first week of itself, and around 150 million installs in the first month.

Call of Duty Mobile has accumulated around 300 million downloads to date and is on its way to becoming a billion-dollar game. The title has remained popular and reached 1 billion hours spent on Android phones worldwide in its peak month, as reported by App Annie.

Call of Duty Mobile finally sees China launch

On December 25th, COD Mobile was finally released in China. According to Niko Partners' Senior Analyst, Daniel Ahmad, it debuted at No 1 on the iOS game charts, with nearly 70 million pre-registration before launch. Call of Duty Mobile roped in the famous singer, Jay Chou, for its advertisements.

Tencent and Activision launched Call of Duty Mobile in China today.



The game, developed by Tencent's TiMi Studio, had nearly 70m pre-registrations prior to launch and debuted at #1 on the iOS games chart.



Here is the promotional video directed by Jay Chou, a famous singer.

The title received a license to launch in China this August, as games have to pass strict Chinese censorship before releasing in the country. While Tencent has previously operated Call of Duty: Online for PC in China, this is the first time Call of Duty will be introduced to most gamers in China, Daniel Ahmad tweeted.

He also mentioned that Tencent is positioning the title as a key shooter IP, alongside other vital games such as Peacekeeper Elite and CrossFire. The title is developed by Timi Studios (a subsidiary of Tencent Games) and published by Activision/Garena.

Tencent Games Arena also organized an invitational LAN event, COD Mobile Invitational, scheduled from December 25th to December 27th. Eight teams competed for a massive prize pool of 250,000 CNY (around 38k USD). The tournament saw some the participation of famous teams like Qing Jiu Club, All Gamers, Evolution Power, FunPlus Phoenix, etc.