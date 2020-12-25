COD Mobile has emerged as one of the best mobile battle royale titles in the esports industry in the past few years and has already amassed a stellar fan base across the world.

The mobile game is basically a replica of the video game franchise Call Of Duty and consists of many similar features, weapons, and in-game items. One such very useful and efficient feature is the Scorestreak option.

COD Mobile scorestreaks are like bonus reward tools that a player can achieve in the game. They give users an extra edge over the enemies during a match, whether it's by providing sentry gun assists, revealing the location of the enemies, or by summoning stealth chopper attacks.

There are plenty of options available in the scorestreak loadout of COD Mobile, however, players often find it difficult to switch the scorestreaks in the loadout. This article hence elucidates all the steps that players need to follow to change scorestreaks in COD Mobile.

Also read: How to get a nuke in COD Mobile?

How to switch Scorestreak loadout in COD Mobile?

As previously mentioned, there are plenty of Scorestreaks available in COD Mobile but it is to be noted that the Scorestreaks are only available in the Multiplayer mode of the game and not in the Battle Royale mode.

How to change scorestreaks in COD Mobile?

Advertisement

Here are the steps that players need to follow to change scorestreaks in COD Mobile:

Run COD Mobile and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Tap on the Multiplayer mode option present on the right-hand side of the screen.

Then tap on the Loadout option present at the bottom left-hand side of the screen.

The Loadout menu in COD Mobile

A new menu will appear.

Tap on the option present at the extreme right of the screen under the Gunsmith column.

A list of scorestreaks will appear.

Slide the list by scrolling left or right and tap on the desired scorestreak.

Tap on the desired scorestreak to equip it in the game

Click on the Equip option present at the right-hand-side corner, marked in yellow.

Once clicked, the desired scorestreak will be set in the loadout and players will be able to avail them in the game afterward.

Advertisement