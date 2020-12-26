Treyarch developer's Twitter account hacked, demands for SBMM to be removed from COD Black Ops Cold War

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's SBMM debate has taken a new turn as someone hacked a developer's Twitter to post anti-SBMM updates.

In a dramatic turn of events, Treyarch game developer Tony Flame's account was hacked by a Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War player/fan. This hacker went on to post several tweets, the most prominent one saying "Remove SBMM from Black Ops Cold War."

The hacker revealed his Instagram name and also showed a website named Tw33tr. Apparently, people can use this website to hack accounts on Twitter.

Following this, professional gamers and Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players started commenting on the incident. While some say it was necessary, others condemned the action.

Hacker takes over Treyarch developer's Twitter to post "remove SBMM Activision" from COD Black Ops Cold War

Image via Twitter

SBMM has been at the epicenter of drama ever since Treyarch and Activision released Call Of Duty. Seth "Scump" Abner, one of the greatest champions of the game, struggled to make it past the 2.0 K/D ratio.

Timothy "TimTheTatMan" Betar came out with an epic rant on Twitch, mentioning the negative features of SBMM in a game like COD Black Ops Cold War.

He touched on the aspects that Treyarch and Activision could implement to improve the matchmaking design in COD Black Ops Cold War.

Recently, a Reddit link mentioned another feature called the EOMM in the game. This factors in to keep players immersed in the game through lobby moderation. However, it is quite difficult for anyone to define specifically how EOMM works in COD Black Ops Cold War.

Don’t have proof of it in Apex. Never claimed to. But it’s a thing in CODhttps://t.co/ILUFOIklWH — Remove SBMM/EOMM (@RemoveEOMM) December 22, 2020

All of these events have led to an angry rebellion from one of community members that has facilitated the current state of affairs.

Image via Twitter

The hacker wixy(w!xy) posted several racial remarks and inappropriate texts, along with his account links, all through Tony Flame's account.

The images provided will not have the aforementioned, because the messages they sent was about COD Black Ops Cold War and Activision's part in it.

Image via Twitter

The gaming community does not condone such an action, but in all fairness, hackers have always targeted game designers when they are looking to get some change implemented.

Nevertheless, this isn't the first time "hackers" have prevailed over the Call Of Duty developers. COD Warzone is undoubtedly one of the best games of this decade, but unfortunately, it is infested with hackers and cheats.

Crazy that a developer for Black Ops Cold War got his Twitter account hacked this morning https://t.co/bMadqscsT2 — PS5 COUNTDOWN (@PS5Countdowns) December 25, 2020

However, considering the nature of the posts, it seems like the hacker was only interested in sending a message.

The words "remove SBMM Activision you are ruining the game," coming from a Treyarch developer's "hacked" Twitter, points to the controlling factor in all COD games.

Image via Twiter

Activision has been pushed into a corner by fans and players through this brazen act. However, this act of defiance might be a step too far, even for the right reasons.

Merry Christmas ohm! Just watching the main cod developer get hacked 😂 pic.twitter.com/hC0DLfiMh3 — George (@imnotfamoussss) December 25, 2020

COD Black Ops Cold War was released a few months ago, and players want the game to have a better matchmaking system. Tweaking or modifying SBMM might help everyone playing Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

However, fans have to remember that the developers will deliver as soon as they can. Losing faith in the game's developers should not result in their social media accounts being hacked.

Nevertheless, Activision has not responded with an official statement. Tony Flame's account isn't verified but Twitter has locked the account.