Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 'skill-based matchmaking' is forcing players to quit, exclaim fans

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War skill-based matchmaking is once again facing the heat.
Recently, Activision included the Rebirth map and integrated Call Of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War together. While this move was criticized by many, others loved the inclusion of the remastered arena.
However, playing Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has never been more strenuous. Skill-based matchmaking has been a constant issue for players, both in Multiplayer and the BR mode. The main problem is the combination of SBMM and EOMM ruining the experience for players.
Players forced to quit Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War because of SBMM and EOMM
Several players and content creators have taken to social media to express their discontent with Treyarch and Activision. It seems like SBMM is the primary factor behind players quitting Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
A thread surfaced on Reddit explaining the SBMM situation quite comprehensively. Gamers responded with their perspectives, and most are against the inclusion of SBMM in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
On the contrary, several players are defending this feature. Their narrative is that players need to adapt to SBMM quickly and start practicing even more.
That players are suggesting that others get better at the game reveals the problem with SBMM in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Every gamer cannot be expected to be on the same level, and this variance in opinion is dividing the community.
Concurrently, some players play Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War casually. Most of them do not have a positive K/D ratio. To put them in a lobby with sweaty/tryhard players is not logical. Thus, their experience of the game is ruined because of other high-ranking players.
There are several reasons, but the primary one is EOMM (Experience Optimized Matchmaking). This factor primarily decides which lobby a player is going to get queued in. For instance, performing well in one lobby might allow players to match in a higher skill-level one.
The combination of EOMM and SBMM creates a toxic mixture that doesn't differentiate between casual and competitive players. According to Redditor FormlessMass, EOMM is designed to keep players in the game for more rounds.
This formulation allows players to have a couple of great games, followed by many bad ones that will ruin anyone's K/D ratio. Psychologically, they convince themselves that they will do better in the next round; this is what the EOMM design depends on.
Alternative production of one good game and a sweaty negative game: this is how the devs are keeping players' hooked. The system is different for every player, based entirely on their skill level.
However, the design is usually 3-5 bad lobbies, followed by one excelled K/D improving one, followed by 3-5 bad lobbies again.
This ongoing cycle of SBMM and EOMM has ruined the experience for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players. Most are furious at the developers because no change has been implemented so far.
Several players have already left the game, and there are many more following down the same path. If this continues, then Activision and Treyarch would face a massive backlash.
Hopefully, Treyarch will figure out how to implement SBMM and EOMM better for players to enjoy a better experience. Not everyone will play Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with similar skill-ceilings, and the developers have to improve the game as per the community's concerns.
