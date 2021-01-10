After an accidental release in Warzone, the Streetsweeper is now officially available in the battle royale and Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

The Streetsweeper is the latest weapon added to Black Ops Cold War. It is a semi-automatic shotgun that some Call of Duty fans feel resembles the Striker.

Like every shotgun in a Call of Duty game, the Streetsweeper excels in close range battles. The best loadout focuses on that and makes it even more dominant.

The best Streetsweeper loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Attachments

Muzzle: Duckbill Choke

Duckbill Choke Barrel: 13.7" Extended

13.7" Extended Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Handle: Speed Tape

Speed Tape Stock: Wire Stock

The attachments above take the Streetsweeper's close range excellence and improves upon it even further. In Black Ops Cold War, this weapon will dominate the short range fights.

It boosts accuracy, speed and firepower. Damage, hipfiring accuracy, and sprint to fire time are the highlights of these attachments. Players can rush around the map and sweep the streets with this bad boy.

Primary Weapon - AK-47

Shotguns are a secondary weapon in Black Ops Cold War. This makes it easy to run a shotgun class, but be able to handle multiple situations. For the Streetsweeper, choosing an AK-47 as the primary weapon is the best option.

It is one of the best assault rifles in the history of Call of Duty. It has a solid rate of fire and the damage hardly drops when the enemy is far off. It is the perfect weapon to use in longer range battles if the Streetsweeper won't cut it.

Equipment

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Field Mic Lethal: Semtex Grenade

Semtex Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

The Field Mic is a great Field Upgrade choice in Black Ops Cold War. For the Streetsweeper, the objective is to rush the map and take out as many opponents as possible. The Field Mic gives an idea where some of those enemies may be.

For grenades, the Semtex can do no wrong. It is a quick and easy way to deal damage. Nearly the same can be said for the Stun Grenade. It can disorient the other team fairly easily in order for the player to push in and take them out.

Wildcard and Perks

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Flak Jacket

Tactical Mask

Tracker

Scavenger

Ninja

Ghost

Perk Greed is the best Wildcard in Black Ops Cold War. It allows double the Perks, which can do wonders, especially with Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask both available. This gives boosted resistance to all types of equipment being thrown.

Tracker will help hunt down those enemies that may have escaped, showing their footprints. Scavenger will replenish ammo from defeated opponents, keeping the Streetsweeper locked and loaded.

Ninja will make it easy to rush the other team. Silent footsteps are vital for this run and gun shotgun loadout. Ghost, the essential COD perk, is always helpful. It conceals players from Spy Planes.