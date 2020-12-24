The Streetsweeper shotgun is a new weapon in Black Ops Cold War that just simply dominates.

Season One content has been nothing short of impactful with Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The brutal shotgun is unlocked in COD: Warzone. There is nothing that indicates how to unlock it in Black Ops Cold War, but it is still useable.

With Season One dropping, many players believed this shotgun would take a while to make its way into the game. They were wrong, as a hidden challenge has made it available.

How to unlock the Streetsweeper shotgun in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

The Streetsweeper shotgun is Black Ops Cold War's apparent version of Modern Warfare 2's Striker. There is a hidden challenge within COD: Warzone that makes this weapon available to players.

The trick is to play Warzone with a Black Ops Cold War shotgun equipped. In fifteen different Warzone matches, players need to earn a streak of three kills with the shotgun from Black Ops Cold War.

Once that happens, the Streetsweeper shotgun will appear in the shotguns category. It will be available in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone after this.

Best way to unlock the Streetsweeper Shotgun

Image via Activision

Currently, Warzone has a Resurgence mode. This is how players can drop in to the new Rebirth Island map. It allows for multiple respawns. That gives the best chance for a killstreak with Black Ops Cold War shotguns.

The Hauer 77 and Gallo SA12 are the only other shotguns outside of the Streetsweeper. Shotguns are a secondary weapon in Black Ops Cold War and can be used with a loadout after the integration with Warzone.

Drop in to the Resurgence mode, or respawn if previously eliminated, and be sure to get one of the Black Ops Cold War shotguns. The smaller map and fast paced action of Rebirth Island should make it less difficult to get a three kill streak.