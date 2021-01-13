Black Ops Cold War Zombies is the best edition of the mode since its inception and players can try it for free now.

The most recent Call of Duty title has already given players a free taste of its multiplayer mode. Now, Treyarch and Activision are opening things up for the coveted Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode.

The entire week of free access brings a variety of modes. Players can jump into Black Ops Cold War Zombies at no cost from January 14 until January 21.

How to play Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free this week

Free Zombies. All week long. #BlackOpsColdWar Zombies Free Access Week starts 1/14. Get all your intel here:https://t.co/rxNjWfaPPj pic.twitter.com/Y8blZIQMvd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 11, 2021

To play Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free, players will need to head to their respective platform's store. Battle.net, Xbox, and PlayStation stores will all have a standalone version of Zombies available for download.

Beginning Thursday is FREE Cold War zombies WEEK, Im thinking about running round 26 exfils with viewers. New group every run. Be sure to install zombies on Thursday if you don’t already have it! #CallofDuty https://t.co/zEOL8BSbdO pic.twitter.com/K6YgQyuo8v — 𝗦𝗪𝗢𝗟 (@TRUESWOLDIER) January 12, 2021

Once the week ends on January 21, players will have to purchase the full game to continue hunting the undead. The good news is that progress will carry over for those who make the jump to the full game.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Modes

Multiple modes are available for players to try for free. They are really going all out, giving users the true Black Ops Cold War Zombies experience for several days at no cost. It is incredible.

Onslaught

Image via Activision

Onslaught, for the time being, is a PlayStation exclusive mode. It is a two-player mode that takes place on any of the multiplayer maps. In this mode, a Dark Aether orb will keep players in a certain area until it is charged and begins to move. Waves and waves of zombies will appear and challenge the duo.

Cranked

Image via Activision

The Black Ops Cold War Zombies version of "Cranked" will be available on all platforms. Taking place on the "Die Maschine" level, players will need to have a bit of urgency. Killing zombies to stay alive has a new meaning. Players will explode after a timer counts down if a zombie is not defeated before it hits zero.

Die Maschine

Image via Activision

It wouldn't be a true Black Ops Cold War Zombies experience without the standout "Die Maschine" mode. This is the normal Zombies mode found within the game. Fight round after round, defeating zombies, unlocking secrets, powering up weapons, and simply surviving.