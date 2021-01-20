Being able to Prestige in Call of Duty Games, especially Black Ops Cold War, gives players a goal to strive for.

One player added an even more incredible challenge on top of the feat of reaching Prestige. The player got to the First Prestige milestone without even firing a gun.

It seems impossible to rank up in Black Ops Cold War without even getting a kill, but one Reddit user shared his journey. Believe it or not, Pilgore1, reached Prestige with zero kills to his name.

Black Ops Cold War player reaches First Prestige without firing a bullet

Image via Activision/Pilgore1

The combat record speaks for itself. In one day, 13 hours, and 14 minutes, Prestige 1 was unlocked. This Black Ops Cold War player put in 200 games, winning 102 and losing 83. That's not the most prominent part of the record, however.

The Kills or Be Killed area is almost entirely blank. Eliminations/Death Ratio, Eliminations, Eliminations/Game, and Highest Killstreak all show a big fat zero. The only category with a number is the Score Per Minute of 235.

This feat seems especially difficult in Black Ops Cold War. Assists in the newest Call of Duty title are extremely generous. Doing almost anything that helps a teammate pick up a kill will net the player an elimination.

Players can pop smokes or accidentally do damage with a flash bang canister and still end up with an elimination. That just goes to the show the weight of how accomplishing it is to reach Prestige 1 with zero eliminations at all.

Image via Reddit

The user was, of course, bombarded with questions in the Reddit post from other Black Ops Cold War players. When asked how this feat was accomplished, the user responded with the strategy put in place.

Pilgore1 simply played the objective in certain modes and cleared the sky. This means capturing objectives in modes like Domination or Hardpoint and shooting down airborne Scorestreaks.

The answer is so nonchalant and makes it seem easy. There is no way this wasn't a challenge that tested his patience and love for Black Ops Cold War.