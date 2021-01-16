How to quickly unlock the Wakizashi Sword in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call Of Duty: Blacks Ops Cold War just got the Season One reloaded update on January 14th, 2021, and with it brought the Wakizashi Sword. The sword's in-game description describes it as :

"Famously known as the companion sword to the Samurai’s Katana. Traditionally forged using a folded steel technique. Light to weild, resilient to force, and durable to wear"

For players looking to nab one for themselves, here's a quick and handy guide to getting the Wakizashi Sword in COD Cold War.

How to quickly unlock the Wakizashi Sword in COD Cold War

For those unaware, the requirements to unlock the Wakizashi Sword aren't challenging, but they can be a little annoying. Players must get two finishing moves in 10 separate matches with the combat knife equipped to unlock the sword.

To ensure progress is being made to unlock the item, do not bail on games after getting the two finishers required. Instead, stick through and double-check the melee class for progress on the challenge.

The strategy to get the sword may seem campy, but it's efficient, and highly recommended to get the item quickly.

Load up a game on a smaller map like Nuketown, equip smoke grenades, along with the field mic upgrade. Players will need to be agile and isolate fights where they don't get ganged upon.

Instead, camping out and singling one player out to complete a finisher is the best and most effective strategy to completing this challenge. It is also important to note that finishers work when performing it from behind the player, so being nimble and quick is key.

Watch the video for more in-depth strategies on how to get the Wakizashi Sword and happy hunting!

