COD YouTuber explains why Warzone is a mess in its current state

Call of Duty Warzone is developer Infinity Ward's take on a first-person free-to-play battle royale. Released in March 2020, Warzone released immense fanfare and popularity, topping Twitch viewer counts for a very long time.

But since the game's 1-year run, its popularity has been on the decline, and YouTuber "TheXclusiveAce" voiced his opinions on the game and why he himself hasn't been playing it.

TheXclusiveAce on why Warzone is a mess right now

Starting off the video, TheXclusiveAce mentions that the issues that he feels are pertinent to the game can easily be fixed by the developers.

#1 - Increased ping after the release of CoD: Black Ops Cold War

Since the release of the latest entry to the Call of Duty franchise - Black Ops Cold War, the connection to Warzone's servers seems to have deteriorated, with players receiving exponentially higher ping than before. This is further ratified by the comments left by users.

"The ping issue is f***ing crazy. I get constantly put into 200ms lobbys" - Talisman21

#2 - Gun balancing and TTK reduction

The DMR

The DMR has been dominating lobbies in Warzone, and players have been crying out for a nerf for a very long time.

It seems that while efforts have been taken to nerf the guns' headshot damage in the latest patch, its recoil has become easier to control. The time to kill is then so short that gun battles seem to end too quickly with players being melted in seconds.

#3 - Hackers and exploit users

The Stim (Image via u/EmergeGames on Reddit)

Cheaters aren't a surprise in first-person shooters, and Warzone is no exception. Recently, there was an infinite stim and invisibility glitch in the game for far too long before it got patched out.

With the resources at Activision's disposal, the response to patching out exploits or banning hackers could definitely be swifter before dedicated players get frustrated and stop playing the game.

#4 - Cold War Gun Attachments

Weapon and attachment balance seems to have been tipped the wrong way with the introduction of Cold War attachments in the Warzone. Most attachments do nothing or have the complete opposite effect that is described.

Furthermore, blueprints seem to have superior stats than the base guns in the game, which should not be the case.

TheXclusiveAce continues to state all the other reasons why Warzone is in the state and how they can be fixed. It's that these issues are resolved, and the community is heard moving forward, making the game even better with each passing update.

