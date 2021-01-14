Details have been released regarding the Black Ops Cold War mid-season update.

It has only been a couple of short months since the release of Black Ops Cold War, but improvements and content have not been scarce.

On Thursday, January 14, 2021, the mid-season update will arrive. With it, comes new multiplayer content, new Zombies content, plus plenty of other surprises yet unannounced.

What's coming in the mid-season update for Black Ops Cold War?

Weekly Briefings are back.



See what's coming this week across Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, COD Mobile, and more.https://t.co/FJbTyEPN6L pic.twitter.com/gKEHkEAksF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 11, 2021

Black Ops Cold War will continue to deliver on its promise with the mid-season update. Treyarch said it will be the most content-filled Black Ops game ever. At this point, they appear to have been truthful with that statement.

Multiplayer

Advertisement

Sanatorium: A new Fireteam map is making its way into Black Ops Cold War. The map is a low-wooded hills area with plenty of land, sea, and air battles to ensue. The site of secret Project Golova, this map is located in the Ural Mountains. This gives further evidence toward the leak that a Ural Mountains Warzone map may be on its way.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak gives first look at Sanatoriumhttps://t.co/lufw12Yahs pic.twitter.com/L5DuJdmJ3c — Joeri Wagner (@joeriwagner) January 10, 2021

Drop Kick 6v6: Drop Kick is a new mode that pits six players against another team of six players. The teams battle for control of a briefcase that contains nuclear launch codes. Controlling the briefcase grants a team their score. The first to 200 wins gets to set off the nuclear launch.

Zombies

Cranked: Cranked is a familiar Call of Duty mode, but is now coming to Black Ops Cold War Zombies. This limited time mode is coming right at the start of the free Black Ops Cold War Zombies week. Players load into Die Maschine and must defeat the undead in order to avoid death. If a player goes too long without killing a Zombie, they go boom.

Raid: Raid is being added to Onslaught, which is the PlayStation exclusive Zombies mode. Those Black Ops Cold War players can now defeat Zombies on the infamous map Raid and search for brand new Dark Aether intel.