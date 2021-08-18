COD Warzone: Streamer caught hacking on live stream

A Warzone streamer on Twitch has been banned from the game and Twitch after getting caught cheating on a live stream. Hacking has been an age-old problem for Warzone, and Raven Software has been trying to deal with the incursion of such cheats for the longest time.

However, with the start of Season 5, things seem to have changed for the better in Warzone. The security defenses seem to have gone up, and as per reports, spoofers can no longer make it back to Warzone.

This means that if a profile gets banned for hacking in one of Raven Software's ban waves, the cheaters cannot simply create another profile and hop back into the game. They get an IP ban that will prevent them from playing the game ever again.

Warzone streamer gets caught redhanded on-stream

Something similar happened with a Twitch streamer who goes by the name CPTBALDY. Warzone pro and Twitch streamer JGOD posted clips of this broadcaster being asking for an explanation of something that looked like wall hacking.

He more or less implied that this streamer was using unfair means during gameplay.

Immediately CPTBALDY's live chat was filled with queries about him hacking, and some even asked him to show his Task Manager.

Not saying you are, but how do you get player hitmarkers from Shooting Walls? https://t.co/j9Zh0MSQzj pic.twitter.com/IZL9x6RVMz — James - JGOD (@JGODYT) August 17, 2021

Unfortunately, an EngineOwning menu popped up on his screen, which clearly showed a menu for aimbots, wall-hacks, and many more cheats. Several of those were turned "on," and although the broadcaster turned it off quickly, the damage was done.

What followed was a chat trolling him for lying about his hacks and a series of quick bans. First, the streamer got banned from Warzone, live on stream.

Next up was his IP ban on Battlenet, which means he can never log back into Warzone, no matter how many profiles he creates.

As of now, even his Twitch account has been banned and cannot be accessed. While there is no confirmation that he has been permabanned on Twitch, the streamer faces all the possible wrath for cheating in online games.

However, legit players will be happy to know that Activision has set forth an anti-cheat mechanic that seems to be working. Here's hoping Warzone will quickly get rid of all the cheaters so that real players can have a good time on Verdansk.

