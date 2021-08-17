COD Warzone: New feature shows players being banned in real-time in Verdansk

Raven Software seems to be delivering on the anti-cheat end, over a year after the release of Warzone. Hackers of all kinds have long plagued the free-to-play Battle Royale title, and they could easily drop into matches with legit players due to the lack of a working anti-cheat.

As the hacker problem grew enormously, the community started to complain that Warzone had become unplayable. These cheats were roaming freely, with some even daring to live-stream their matches, and legit gamers were simply at the mercy of the evildoers.

Raven Software's latest ban wave stopped spoofers from logging back

The developer carried out several ban waves, but the number of hackers in Warzone did not go down. The reason was, again, the lack of an anti-cheat. Banned cheaters could simply create another profile and hop back into the game to terrorize legit users.

However, reports came out last week that Activision has been working in the background to develop an anti-cheat. The effects were supposed to take ground in the newly released Season 5.

As it turns out, Raven Software has implemented new mechanics in the anti-cheat system that are not allowing hackers to come back with a different profile. This took place after the last ban wave that the company carried out on August 12.

🚫 Today we banned over 50,000 accounts in #Warzone.



More importantly, we are listening and hard at work behind the scenes.



We will have more info for you soon. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 11, 2021

Industry insider Tom Henderson posted on the topic, citing chats from a discussion forum that show spoofers cannot get back into the game.

Raven Software's recent banwave in Warzone targeted spoofers, meaning they cannot play again.



This is different from past banwaves, as those banned could just create a new account. pic.twitter.com/mxqHsIJldi — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 13, 2021

New kill feed feature in Warzone shows when a hacker is banned live

The game now has a new kill feed feature showing hackers being banned live from the game. Previously, it would simply show if a person disconnected from the game, but now the same message pops up, saying "banned."

🚨Warzone Anti-Cheat🚨



👉🏼 Players BANNED during a #Warzone match will now show up in the kill feed.



Is this a feature that you all like? pic.twitter.com/PKxcLLy8Uk — Call of Duty News (@WarzoneQG) August 16, 2021

This is indeed a massive step if hackers are, in reality, getting banned from the game for activating cheats. Several popular streamers like Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff and Timothy "TimTheTatman" John Betar have left Warzone due to hackers taking over every lobby.

Will this be a revival for Warzone, going into the release of the upcoming COD title, reportedly named COD Vanguard? Players will have to wait patiently to see how the new security mechanics work out for the former.

