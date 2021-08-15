Nickmercs explains why Fortnite players on PS4 & consoles are on an "another level"

Many streamers and content creators have made the exodus from Fortnite to other eSport titles out there. Some have complained about the community being too toxic and sometimes childish, while others have blamed Fortnite itself, calling the game rather boring and repetitive.

However, some have renewed their loyalty to Fortnite and returned. One major example of this is Nickmercs, the iconic streamer currently affiliated with FaZe Clan.

Nickmercs was famous as a Fortnite streamer back in the day, but he gradually shifted his focus to Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends. However, on a recent stream, he talked about the superiority of Fortnite over these titles and the superiority of controller players in the game, compared to the other ones.

"The stuff they're f---ing doing is insane": Nickmercs on the superiority of controller players on Fortnite

For context, Nickmercs tried to explain how Fortnite is superior to Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends in terms of difficulty, at least for players using a controller.

According to Nick:

Apex Legends is more difficult than Warzone... The possibilities are endless in Apex because of all the things that you can do... The physical demand of your hands from playing Apex to Warzone is crazy... But listen to me right now. There's no game like Fortnite. Nothing.

Is @NICKMERCS speaking facts? pic.twitter.com/gjfJiQmixZ — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 14, 2021

What Nickmercs is trying to say is that Apex Legends is more physically demanding than Warzone, since there is a lot going on. However, it is even more physically demanding when people play Fortnite, especially with a controller. He adds:

When you see a good controller player on Fortnite, I need you to know, the stuff they're f---ing doing is insane.

Now, this sort of makes sense, given that Fortnite has a lot of gameplay elements that players need to dexterously navigate through in the game, which can be really challenging. For instance, the builds.

However, Nickmercs' comment section on Twitter does not seem to quite agree.

I disagree. Warzone is one of the most difficult BR's I've ever attempted to play which I attribute to undesirable game graphics & poor audio. Apex is not a solo sweat game. You NEED to be a team player to counter, support, etc. If you can't work abilities, it's gonna be tough — Vix ♀️ (@VixTrilogy) August 14, 2021

Fortnite is too sweaty, war zone has too many hackers



Apex has a Healthy mix of the two — Tristan Hughes (@Tristan75787380) August 14, 2021

We going to address the elephant in the room and discuss why Fortnite is ass? 3rd person camera view. — JumboRelic (@ColeJJones) August 14, 2021

While there may be opinions, perhaps what Nickmercs said has some worth to it as a statement, given that this streamer has dedicated his time to the 'Big Three' Battle Royale titles out there.

Edited by Gautham Balaji