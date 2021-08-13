Is Peter Griffin actually coming to Fortnite? 

Fortnite recently sent out a survey to many players regarding future collaborations. The survey asked players how well they know or like certain characters, including some from WandaVision, Grand Theft Auto, Rick and Morty, Invincible and even Family Guy. With the ever-increasing number of collaborations in Fortnite, it makes sense that a lot, if not all, of those characters are coming to Fortnite at some point. One of the biggest franchises mentioned in this list, Family Guy, was rumored to be making an entry soon.

Epic is sending out another survey about so many brands, shows, characters ect (via: @RyderFromGTA)



Some of those are:

- Lady Dimitrescu

- Family Guy

- WandaVision

- Rick & Morty

- Invincible

- Luigi

- CJ

- Lil Uzi Vert

- Lady Gaga

- 21 Savage

- 2Pac



And here's all of them: pic.twitter.com/gsV0qoTCaJ — HYPEX  (@HYPEX) May 21, 2021

Since Peter Griffin is arguably the face of Family Guy, it makes sense that he would be the addition. How likely is a trip to the Fortnite island for the Griffin patriarch? Here's everything known so far.

Fortnite Peter Griffin details

Right now, it seems like Peter Griffin making his way to Fortnite might not be happening at all. Despite some leaks and rumors (including the survey), it appears that it wasn't true to begin with. Epic Games has a good relationship with their leakers and sometimes likes to have some fun with them. That sometimes means the public gets information that turns out to be untrue. While leaks are often a safe bet, especially with Fortnite, they're not true until the leaks become realized in the game.

According to FNBRUnreleased, Epic Games had planned to start trolling leakers and it appears this is the first known case of it. Peter Griffin's addition to the files and the survey seems to be a hoax at this point. This doesn't entirely rule out an appearance from Family Guy, but it's not planned at the moment.

Was told a year ago by someone at Epic that they would start trolling dataminers. This is what he was talking about. — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) August 12, 2021

What this means is that Peter Griffin, regardless of how much support he garners in the survey, is likely not coming to Fortnite. It doesn't mean he will never make it, only that the current evidence for his arrival seems to be completely made up by Epic Games.

Peter Griffin (Image via Family Guy)

Fortnite leakers usually provide trustworthy information, but with this news, it might give players a reason to practice caution when information leaks. It has always been the case that nothing but direct information from Epic Games is the absolute truth, and perhaps the developers decided to reinforce that fact - and may continue to do so down the line.

For now, Peter Griffin will not be coming to Fortnite. But should he?

Edited by Sabine Algur