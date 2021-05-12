Is a Peter Griffin Fortnite skin in the works? Everything we know so far

It was recently rumored that Peter Griffin Fortnite skin is coming to Fortnite. The Family Guy protagonist has been under speculation for a long time and fans can expect the skin to hit the Item Shop soon.

The speculation came up when data miners revealed that the infamous “French-Fry” Family Guy texture was removed from the in-game files following the recent update.

The sudden removal of the French Fry texture has led to a rise in speculation of Peter Griffin Fortnite skin being available in the game pretty soon.

This article will reveal the details of the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin and when it will be available in Fortnite.

Peter Griffin Fortnite skin expected soon in Fortnite Season 6

The Fortnite X Family Guy collaboration took the internet by storm last season when it was speculated that Peter Griffin will be the final Hunter of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Data miners revealed the French Fry texture back in Season 5. The in-game file contained a series of frame-by-frame animations of the Family Guy protagonist. However, the speculation dimmed right away when he was not introduced in Season 5.

Data miners recently revealed that an in-game file containing the French Fry texture has been removed. The revelation has reignited the spark and fans are hopeful of getting the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin soon.

The infamous "FrenchFry" Family Guy texture was removed from the files in the latest update.



It is the only "FrenchFry" texture to have been removed from the files. pic.twitter.com/RyehbO1Bxe — InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) May 5, 2021

The v16.40 update brought many features to gamers. Some even hoped that Epic would release the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin as well. However, the lack of leaks from data miners indicates that Fortnite won’t be bringing the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin with the v16.40 update.

The recent Epic v. Apple lawsuit has brought forth several documents to the public. Some of these files reveal that various in-game collaborations with popular culture icons such as Neymar Jr, Lady Gaga, and Ariana Grande were delayed for some reason. Fans are hopeful that the inclusion of Peter Griffin has also been delayed and there is a chance to see him in Fortnite soon.

I just realized Peter Griffin in Fortnite might be in the same case as those delayed collabs (Samus, Hunger Games Naruto)...



And seeing what they're doing with these cartoon characters... It might actually fit.



I'm scared. pic.twitter.com/kLt7H02fQp — Salt (@SaltMan_) May 7, 2021

Apart from the possible rumors, there hasn’t been any concrete evidence to solidify the claims of having the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin in the game. The leaked documents also do not mention the inclusion of Peter Griffin in Fortnite. However, Epic might get to work and bring popular animated characters following its popularity in the Fortnite community.