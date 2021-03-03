The last Fortnite Season 5 Hunter could be Peter Griffin, suggests new leaks

No matter how many fans wish it would, Fortnite's Peter Griffin rumor will just not go away. The latest video leaked by SinX6 puts the pieces together, revealing what looks to be Family Guy's Peter Griffin as the final Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Hunter.

Leak suggests Fortnite x Family Guy.

The final rift of Chapter 2 Season 5 will open in the next few days. Leaked information from "FrenchFry" has already tipped fans off that Family Guy's Peter Griffin may be on the way. The new rift's codename, "SmallFry," ties neatly into the "FrenchFry" leaks, leading leakers to conclude that Peter Griffin is the last Hunter to be revealed this season.

How does this make any sense? It does not. While many Fortnite and Family Guy fans are widely excited about the rumors, there are plenty of others who do not see the appeal or even understand how it fits into an otherwise tight theme of deadly hunters throughout the multiverse.

Awesome Fortnite Fact: This is the leaked trailer for Peter Griffin x Fortnite. The IO guards look so cool! https://t.co/RtX1f0AOk5 — Awesome Fortnite Facts (@FortniteFacts69) February 23, 2021

if peter griffin comes to fortnite i will play fortnite — darrien 🐉 @ PERSONA 5 STRIKERS (@doragon_ballz) February 24, 2021

The likelihood of Peter Griffin showing up in Fortnite is pretty good at this point, as SinX6's leaks and predictions have a pretty good track record of being true. While there is a chance that all this is a red herring to throw fans off the scent of something truly epic for the Season finale, Epic does not act that devious when it comes to releases.

I'm at the point now where I desperately NEED Peter Griffin in Fortnite. I think I would just have a constant smile on my face if I could see this every time I dropped. pic.twitter.com/tWzpHsm2yO — Roger Pokorny (@rogformer) February 25, 2021

I'm sorry but peter griffin is better than travis scott pic.twitter.com/bAcdjlI9Xt — Gary (@GaryTheCreator) February 26, 2021

New characters usually appear shortly after these leaks, so expect Peter to be in the Fortnite item shop sometime in the next few days. If this release is anything like the previous ones, players can expect him to be part of a 2,200 XP bundle with some back bling and an emote.

At least the inclusion of Peter Griffin means that all the other Hunters who arrived can tear him to shreds over and over again.

