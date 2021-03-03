Fortnite is now banning pro players for leaving competitive matches mid-game

The Fortnite Championship Series has become a matter of watercooler gossip as Epic Games is now banning players who quit mid-game during the FNCS.

Several streamers and content creators believe that quitting isn't cheating. Rather, it is a tactical move.

When playing trios in Fortnite and getting knocked over, the opponents can shake a player down to gather intel and spot teammates. This makes it easier for the opponents to track down the entire team. Quitting mid-game can solve this problem.

This happened with a team led by Fortnite pro 'thomashd.' One of the players left mid-game to prevent the opposition from knowing teammates' location, but the entire team received a ban for this move.

fortnite banned thomashd to have wolfiez and letshe in the grand finals to have more viewers in grands since they will be streaming, super sad to see and so unfair — bbg bucke (@BuckeFPS) March 2, 2021

Things took a turn for the worse when another team was announced as a replacement to qualify for the next round. 'Wolfiez' and 'letshe' have now potentially qualified after being knocked out last week.

It's very difficult for me to complain about rules being enforced but at the same time, the way Fortnite has just devolved into people spending hours finding good players leaving games so they banned is a very sorry state of affairs. — alric8 (@Alric8) March 2, 2021

advyth got unbanned after making an alt wtf — BBG KHANADA (@Khanada) March 3, 2021

Fortnite considers quitting mid-game a disadvantage for the opposing team. New rules dictate that the quitting player's team will be banned, and they will also miss the rest of the tournament.

Ik it’s hard to not get angry at players in the game but following the rules is worth more than getting banned — #OAAZhen (Jen) (@Zhenwyd) March 2, 2021

That being said, the Fortnite community is divided on this issue. There is a lot of confusion around the rules and a lack of clarity about the move taken by thomashd's team.

Fortnite introduces update 15.50

The new update was announced a few days ago and had the community on its toes. Several new items were added to the game, and several items were also vaulted.

Players will be able to bag new cosmetics after updating the game. This includes a range of new skins and backpacks.

Fortnite pro Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton received a locker bundle with the 15.50 update. The bundle features two different skins and backblings along with one emote.

Harley "Fresh" Campbell, the Australian YouTuber, also got a bundle with the update, featuring an exclusive skin, a pickaxe, and a backbling.

Female Midas, aka Marigold, has been on the horizon for a while now. Fans hoped she would be added to the game in subsequent updates. Their hopes came true with the latest update. Marigold has finally joined the game as part of the Fortnite 15.50 update.

The Hand Cannon pistol was unvaulted as part of update 15.40.1. However, as expected, it has been vaulted again with the new update.

The new loading screen shows players jumping off with their gliders while the battle bus explodes in the sky. This alludes to an end-of-season event or could be a sign of things to come in Season 6 of Fortnite. All of this has generated a lot of anticipation in the community.