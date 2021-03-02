"I have to stream in sub-mode more often": Pokimane addresses toxic chat during Valorant streams

Imane Anys, popularly known as Pokimane, has recently addressed the issue of toxicity in competitive games.

She shared a couple of tweets on her alternate account, which goes by her actual name, to address the issue that has been troubling her and other female streamers for a long time.

The issue isn't just with stream chats but also with the toxicity that takes place in-game.

Pokimane is one of the finest streamers on the internet right now. She streams several titles, including Valorant. The Riot Games FPS is considered one of the best FPS titles currently.

However, the title is also known for players who exhibit toxic behavior towards female players and streamers, often indulging in sexist remarks and virtual abuse.

reposted here instead of main bc i shouldn’t owe ppl an explanation, but i wanted to share my perspective bc i know ppl in *my* community will be curious ❤️ — imane (@imane) March 1, 2021

The Canadian streamer addressed the issue and expressed her dismay. She suggested that the in-game comments are condescending and make her feel like she isn't fit to handle the competitive nature of Valorant.

I've used sub only for ages and its been a huge net mental positive long run. I think of modding as reactive management, sub mode as proactive management. Helps prevent shitters from even getting a chance to drop a single garbo message.



Fuck yeah for your valorant upranking!!! — Sean Plott (@day9tv) March 1, 2021

Pokimane has had to make her chat unavailable for the public, a measure several streamers have taken to avoid being exposed to toxic behavior.

Pokimane and Sykkuno have been pretty vocal about this issue

Several streamers have received hate on Valorant. During a recent Valorant tournament, Sykkuno and Fusliewere playing together. Things went south when they lost a game, and the casters began getting mean to the popular streamers.

The remarks alluded that the two aren't fit for Valorant and should stick to Among Us. This comment was made cause Pokimane and Sykkuno played an instrumental role in invigorating the 2018 murder-mystery title with their interesting streams.

Riot has released an update a few days back to monitor in-game chats and ensure that disciplinary action is taken against players who don't conform to the new policies.