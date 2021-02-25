Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Challenges: How to Scan a server at Surface Hub

A new set of challenges in Fortnite season 5 week 13 have begun, one of which requires the players to scan a server at a Surface Hub.

The developers of the 100-man battle royale introduce new challenges every week, allowing players to earn XP and level up their Battle Pass, which also allows the players to unlock skins and cosmetics in the process.

However, the difficulty of these challenges keep fluctuating. Completing the legendary challenges last week was an uphill task for the players. The set of challenges this week is relatively easy.

The focus of players this week in Fortnite is to scan a server at a Surface Hub, a POI hidden from the majority of the players. There is a possibility that players stumble on the location without being aware of its importance.

How to reach the Surface Hub in Fortnite

These Surface Hubs are mysterious bunkers in the map that have a close association with the Imagined Order.

There are three Surface Hubs in total: One is under the ruins at Stealthy Stronghold, a second is under Colossal Coliseum, and a third can be found just outside Hunter’s Haven. However, all three are hidden and locating them is an uphill task.

The one at Colossal Coliseum is close to the centre of the map. Locating this hub will also enable the players to also clear other challenges in this week's list.

The southern entrance of the POI will allow players to break the gate protecting the location from their pickaxe. This will allow one to locate the sandy area in the middle of Colossal Coliseum in Fortnite.

There is a door on the left, breaking which will take the player to the building's ground floor. One needs to follow a fleet of stairs that will take them to the underground bunker, the Surface Hub in Fortnite.

There is another set of stairs opposite the sofas, accessing which will help the players reach a room where they can easily spot the server. That will complete this week's challenge.

The Surface Hubs also have great loot, so these POI's are as lucrative as they come.

Season 5 of Fortnite ends on March 15, which doesn't leave the players with a lot of time to earn XP and max out their Battle Pass.