Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 week 13 challenges are almost here. This article discusses ways players can complete them to earn extra XP.

A new week brings in heaps of new challenges to the Epic Games 100-man battle royale. Usually, a season comes to an end after 10 weeks. However, this time around, Fortnite has opted to go for a few weeks extra before these culminate into season 6.

However, season 6 is just around the corner, which means that players need to finish all challenges to complete that Battle Pass.

The challenges in the previous weeks were rather tough. Surprisingly, the challenges in the last few weeks have been relatively easy, which has allowed more players than before to earn the extra XP.

For this week, the players need to deal with damage and visit locations that aren't as tough to locate.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Quests

The Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 quests are almost here. The following is a list of all of the challenges and how to complete them.

Scan a server at a Surface Hub (0/1)

Throw fruit at Hunter’s Haven (0/3)

Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, Retail Row (0/300)

Pistol Damage (0/300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Enter the Zero Point (0/1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5)

The Surface Hub is a new addition in Fortnite, and there is no clarity on how to get there. But it'll definitely be updated before the challenges roll out on February 25.

(Image via Fortnitewiki)

Throwing fruits at Hunter's Haven is as easy as they come. However, it is important to note that fruits might not really spawn at the location, so the players will need to carry a few fruit baskets to the POI.

Pistol damage is easy but difficult to pull off in the later stages of the game. The players can try and finish this one when every player is scavenging for loot and weapons.

Steamy Stacks hasn't been as popular as other areas in Fortnite, but the Purple Pool has been there ever since the new chapter began.

Legendary Challenge (Limited Time)

Build Structures (0/60) — 55,000 xp

Build Structures (0/120) — 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/180) — 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/240) — 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/300) — 22,000 xp

This week's legendary challenges in Fortnite only require the players to build structures that are relatively easy compared to the legendary challenge in the current week.

These challenges require players to deal damage within ten seconds of using a Zero Point dash. Such a feat is best achieved in Solid Gold Team Rumble if one is lucky enough to have the circle over the desert.