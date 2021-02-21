Fortnite leak almost confirms the return of Thanos in Season 5

Thanos might be returning to Season 5 of Fortnite, according to recent reports.

The Marvel character first appeared in the 100-man battle royale in 2018, accompanied by the Infinity Gauntlet. This created a massive ripple in the Fortnite community.

According to credible leaker Mang0e, Fortnite devs have recently added an animation for an "extra-large" male skin in Fortnite with the latest 15.40 update.

Also read: Take-Two shuts down GTA 3 and Vice City remakes, fueling rumors that a remastered version is on the horizon

An animation for an Extra Large Male skin was added in 15.40.



Oddly enough though, the only XL male skin that currently exists is Thanos. pic.twitter.com/RlE5qQL49F — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Also read: Pokimane shuts down comment suggesting she "boosted" her Valorant account.

Unsurprisingly, Thanos' skin in the game is the only one that matches this description.

The Marvel-themed season came to an end with the Devourer of Worlds Event. Fortnite's association with entities like DC and the MCU has allowed several superheroes to descend upon the Fortnite island.

Thanos' return might also introduce several new elements to the game.

SypherPK comments on Thanos' return to Fortnite

Mang0e's theory is pretty interesting but lacks a little conviction, according to some members within the Fortnite community.

SypherPK is one of the most consistent Fortnite streamers on the scene right now. He commented on the same in his recent stream.

Epic recently gifted a bundle to SypherPK for his contribution to the growth of the celebrated battle royale. The bundle comprised of several items. This could hint towards future associations with Street Fighter, Halo, Walking Dead, and others.

Also read: The time when YouTube AI blocked a popular chess streamer, mistaking "black and white" as racist content

Advertisement

Items like an ant farm and dehydrated fruit slices were also part of the bundle.

The streamer had an epiphany and unraveled a theory that could cement Thanos' return to Fortnite.

Thanos can be seen farming a yellow fruit on his farm at the beginning of the latest Avengers movie. But to teleport this fruit, he has to cut and dehydrate it. The dehydrated fruit slices in his bundle could point to another crossover with Marvel.

Epic Games is yet to comment on the same.