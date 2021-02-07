Pokimane shuts down comment suggesting she "boosted" her Valorant account 

In a recent incident, a user accused famous Twitch streamer Pokimane of having her account in Valorant boosted. Pokimane gave a swift response to this comment, which caused the hater to terminate their Twitter account.

Pokimane is undoubtedly one of the most popular names in the streaming fraternity. However, her climb to the top of the ladder hasn't been free of criticism.

The Canadian streamer has been pretty vocal about the hate she has received from viewers.

"I’ve been playing Valorant sine beta, hit Diamond numerous times, and have three ranked accounts. You clearly don’t know this because you don’t watch my stream. Yet, you have the audacity to call me boosted off a five-second clip of me being scared lmao," she said.

The streaming community gets together to support Pokimane

This isn't the first time that Pokimane has had to prove her merit despite being one of the biggest names in the streaming industry.

Being a female gamer, she has had to prove herself on numerous occasions. This has irked her ardent followers and the streaming community at large.

This incident occurred after a clip of one of her games went viral on Twitter. The streamer was clearly caught off-guard by Jett while she was going through a Viper wall.

Valorant has often given a glimpse of its ugly side. The clip, however, was just a lighthearted moment involving a streamer that was taken out of context.

"Well my aim’s good enough to be Diamond so... and if you’re going talk s**t in my chat, don’t be surprised if my mods ban you lmao. It’s elementary," she said.

The Twitter user deleted his account following Pokimane's comments.

The streaming community can only hope that such events come to an end. Only time will if that goal can be achieved anytime soon.