Take-Two shuts down GTA 3 and Vice City remakes, fueling rumors that a remastered version is on the horizon

GTA publisher Take-Two has just shut down potential fan-made remakes of GTA 3 and Vice City. GTA fans now believe that the devs of the GTA franchise are now working on a remastered trilogy of some of its older titles.

Grand Theft Auto, since its inception, has been responsible for enhancing the gaming experience to a level that is unparalleled. Each title in the franchise has broken several records. However, none have been as extravagant as GTA V, which is still getting the devs a lot of revenue.

Fans of the game, over the last few years, have tried tweaking the codes of the original title to try and improve on it.

Remember the reverse-engineered GTA 3 and Vice City project with "fan-created source code"?



Take-Two has taken it down. Not really surprising since it hit mainstream media only a few days ago.https://t.co/Vp0BPyIHNp — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) February 20, 2021

Being a certified publisher, Take-Two could bring down these modders if they wanted to. Now, it looks like Take-Two has done just that.

These modders had been working on a remake project for a few years. However, a DMCA request from Take-Two was posted on GitHub stating the entire copyright claim. It looks like that plan for a remake is all but done now.

GTA remastered titles coming sooner rather than later

This comes as disappointing news for the people who have invested countless hours working on the project. However, this could allude to something much bigger.

There was news a few years back that Take-Two was working on a couple of remastered titles to add more weapons to its arsenal.

(Image via PNGitem)

This isn't good news for all parties, though. Honest patrons of the GTA franchise have been patiently waiting for the announcement of GTA 6, which now looks like a distant dream.

There were hopes that the announcement of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X would be accompanied by the launch of GTA 6.

That didn't quite happen. From the looks of it, the devs want to keep milking the money from GTA Online.