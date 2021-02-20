"I woke up in shock, Andy was spooning me": Popular Twitch streamer Asian Andy accused of molesting friend in her sleep

Twitch streamer, "goblincub" has accused popular streamer Asian Andy of molesting her.

The news came following a large winter storm, where over five million US inhabitants have lost power. In Texas, over 3.5 million citizens have been without power.

This forced citizens to look for alternate avenues. Some citizens moved in together to give each other company during this difficult time.

Asian Andy did the same by helping his friends and family, including goblincub. The latter spent over three days at the former's place and has stated that she felt uncomfortable during the stay.

This was a short excerpt from her TwitLonger:

On the final day, I was woken up in shock. Andy was spooning me, had his leg wrapped around me, his hand underneath my shirt groping me while dry humping me (WHILE I WAS ASLEEP) The moment I woke up and realized what was happening I felt like I was going to throw up and had to pry him from me and tell him to stop. Once he went back to bed I sneaked out and paid $57 for a Lyft back home. I didn’t feel safe enough with Andy driving me home.

She stated that she has never felt more violated in her life. Her feelings seemed mixed.

She also hoped that no hate or harassment was directed towards Asian Andy.

Asian Andy's notorious challenges are getting him hefty sums of money

Female streamers like goblincub are subjected to harassment on a daily basis by viewers. Even though the platforms have tried to put an end to such issues, they continue to occur.

Andy Asian has informed his followers via a Twitter post that he will be sharing his side of the story soon.

I will be sharing my side. — Asian Andy (@AsianAndyFilms) February 20, 2021

The notorious streamer is popular for his challenges. He has earned hefty sums of money by completing sleep challenges.

Asian Andy is a popular name in the Twitch community, and such an accusation will have a devastating effect on his reputation.