"hQc or whatever": MrBeast has a hard time remembering Twitch streamer xQc's name

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson was in conversation with chess superstars Anna Rudolf (Hungarian International Master), Charles White Jr., better known by his online alias Cr1TiKaL, and Levy Rozman.

During the conversation, MrBeast failed to remember streamer Félix xQc Lengyel's Twitch handle.

MrBeast is one of the most notorious personalities online, but xQc isn't far behind in the same pursuit. Recently, xQc played a chess match with American YouTuber Cr1TiKaL. The outcome was rather disappointing for him because he kept losing.

xQc has been playing chess for months and has also been streaming a lot of it lately. His honest patrons saw him take down several players but witnessed one of the most disastrous matches when Cr1TiKaL check-mated the variety streamer in just six moves.

MrBeast revealed that while he saw the Canadian streamer getting obliterated in just six moves, he failed to recall the streamer's handle, which left Cr1TiKaL in stitches. He said,

"Yeah, we don't even remember his name. It was so brutal,"

MrBeast reveals his plans for the upcoming years.

The Kansas native revealed a few days back that he plans to kick off 2021 by giving away more money and helping more people. Pretty much the same way he ended 2020.

The philanthropic streamer is popularly known for his extravagant challenges that involve hefty sums of money. He is less popular with the titles he streams.

MrBeast's challenges attract millions of viewers who like to watch other internet fanatics partake and go head-to-head for large sums of money.

While the American YouTuber fell short of expressing what he has in store for his ardent followers, it is safe to assume that the challenges will be as breathtaking as ever.

I just want a league team, prob won’t be for two years because I have a lot going on atm — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 18, 2021

Be that as it may, he didn't hesitate in shedding more light on his plans to launch his own League of Legends team, as he has pointed out on several occasions now.

Yo @reedjd_ how long do I have to wait to own a team? I want one 🥺 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 28, 2020

MrBeast has been teasing the possibility of his own LoL team 'Beast Gaming' for over a year now but has managed to keep everything under wraps. This time around, he revealed that it would take at least a couple of years for 'Beast Gaming' to enter the North American LCS.

However, the community has never been more curious about determining who cuts to be a part of the much-anticipated roster.

