MrBeast breaks silence on his League of Legends team, "Beast Gaming"

After months of silence, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson recently opened up about owning a League of Legends team, as he has mentioned frequently.

He mentioned via a Twitter post that fans of the long-running franchise would have to wait until 2023 to catch a glimpse of "Beast Gaming."

Also read: "What a little f**king b**ch bro," Shroud hits the ceiling after getting stream-sniped during a ranked Valorant match

I just want a league team, prob won’t be for two years because I have a lot going on atm — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 18, 2021

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers on the scene right now. He is known for his notorious challenges but is also popular for his playstyle, which attracts millions of viewers.

The American mentioned last year that owning a League of Legends team was his life goal, and he would do everything possible to make it happen.

From how things are shaping up, MrBeast plans on turning that dream into reality sooner rather than later.

Also read: 5-year-old prodigy shocks the internet with an intense 1vs4 clutch in Valorant

MrBeast reveals plans for 2021

Advertisement

The streamer hinted at the possibility of his own team in October last year and has managed to keep everything under wraps.

The LoL community is a relatively close-knit one and is pretty curious to find out who the Kansas native has in mind to lead "Beast Gaming" to North American LCS glory.

The 2023 window gives MrBeast enough time to gather the resources he needs to deploy his team to the battleground.

Also read: Pokimane shuts down comment suggesting she "boosted" her Valorant account

Yo @reedjd_ how long do I have to wait to own a team? I want one 🥺 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 28, 2020

The internet sensation also revealed that he watches tournaments regularly, so he may be tailing players that could make the cut for the roster of "Beast Gaming."

Be that as it may, the philanthropic YouTuber revealed his plans for 2021 just a few days back. He stated that he has more notorious challenges prepared for the coming year and intends to give away more money than he did last year.

Even though MrBeast fell short of shedding more light on the challenges we can expect this year, it is safe to assume that they will be as entertaining (if not more) as they always have been and involve vast sums of money for the winner!