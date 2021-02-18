"What a little f**king b**ch bro," Shroud hits the ceiling after getting stream-sniped during a ranked Valorant match 

Michael Shroud Grzesiek has been pretty vocal about his hatred for stream-snipers, and while he has tried to keep his calm, he completely lost it during a Valorant ranked match, when he was sniped by a player making it impossible for him to play.

Shroud has been playing a lot of Valorant lately and has also hailed the Riot Games shooter as one of the finest to have come out in a long time. The Canadian streamer has played CS:GO professionally, but on several occasions, has chosen Valorant over the former.

Shroud isn't unaware of the issue of stream-sniping and while he has been a victim of the same on several occasions, he completely lost it this time.

“What a little f**king b**ch, bro. That was the most obvious bulls**t of my life.”

Shroud exited the game shortly after and took a moment to calm down. He added:

"When it’s an actual good player… Don’t get me wrong, that guy was good. That guy didn’t need to stream snipe. When it’s a good player, it’s impossible, it feels like I don’t stand a chance."

Shroud vents his frustration on Twitter too

Stream-sniping has been a massive problem for a while now. It has found its way to every online multiplayer game possible and has continued to irk the community.

Shroud has been a victim of stream-sniping on several occasions. A few months back, Shroud was partaking in the GlitchCon Fall Guys event with his crew before he was stream-sniped by a team led by xQc, which enraged the streamer.

The former CS:GO professional spoke at length about the issue and also asked for a perma ban for his fellow Canadian streamer.

Can we get a streamer (anon) mode that doesn't let everyone in the lobby know your in STREAMER (anon) MODE. FOR ONCE. thank you that is all. — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) February 18, 2021

Shroud took to Twitter to address his concerns. He hopes that Riot finds a way to put an end to such issues, so as to help sustain Valorant's competitive integrity.

Until then, fans can only hope that players don't indulge in stream-sniping to try to put an end to Shroud's misery.