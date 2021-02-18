"What a little f**king b**ch bro," Shroud hits the ceiling after getting stream-sniped during a ranked Valorant match 

Michael Shroud Grzesiek has been pretty vocal about his hatred for stream-snipers, and while he has tried to keep his calm, he completely lost it during a Valorant ranked match, when he was sniped by a player making it impossible for him to play.
Shroud has been playing a lot of Valorant lately and has also hailed the Riot Games shooter as one of the finest to have come out in a long time. The Canadian streamer has played CS:GO professionally, but on several occasions, has chosen Valorant over the former.
Also read: 5-year-old prodigy shocks the internet with an intense 1vs4 clutch in Valorant.
Shroud isn't unaware of the issue of stream-sniping and while he has been a victim of the same on several occasions, he completely lost it this time.
“What a little f**king b**ch, bro. That was the most obvious bulls**t of my life.”
Shroud exited the game shortly after and took a moment to calm down. He added:
"When it’s an actual good player… Don’t get me wrong, that guy was good. That guy didn’t need to stream snipe. When it’s a good player, it’s impossible, it feels like I don’t stand a chance."
Shroud vents his frustration on Twitter too
Stream-sniping has been a massive problem for a while now. It has found its way to every online multiplayer game possible and has continued to irk the community.
Shroud has been a victim of stream-sniping on several occasions. A few months back, Shroud was partaking in the GlitchCon Fall Guys event with his crew before he was stream-sniped by a team led by xQc, which enraged the streamer.
The former CS:GO professional spoke at length about the issue and also asked for a perma ban for his fellow Canadian streamer.
Also read: Pokimane shuts down comment suggesting she "boosted" her Valorant account.
Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Nook's Cranny gets a cameo in Far Cry 5
Shroud took to Twitter to address his concerns. He hopes that Riot finds a way to put an end to such issues, so as to help sustain Valorant's competitive integrity.
Until then, fans can only hope that players don't indulge in stream-sniping to try to put an end to Shroud's misery.Published 18 Feb 2021, 20:03 IST