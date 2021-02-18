Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Nook's Cranny gets a cameo in Far Cry 5 

A Reddit user recreated Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook's Cranny in Ubisoft's Far Cry 5 and has received immense support from the community for his creation.

UK-based gaming artist Mojo Swoptops is popular for recreating iconic locations in Far Cry 5, available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

This time he recreated Nook's Cranny using the map editor on PS4 and shared an update on the Animal Crossing subreddit.

Mojo informed the community that it took him three hours to finish recreating the scene. But his recreation looks a tad bit different from the one we can find in Animal Crossing.

He said that he planned to give a 'next-gen' renovation to Nook's Cranny, and it looks like he has delivered on the promise.

Additionally, Mojo shared a guide explaining the entire process on his YouTube channel.

More Animal Crossing updates coming soon

Mojo's creation looks breathtaking in every possible aspect. It requires a meticulous understanding of building and construction techniques to place everything perfectly.

Be that as it may, several updates are coming soon to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The festivale event came to an end just a couple of days back. Pave the peacock visited the island to help the players acquire several special festival items.

(Image via Gamespot)

He also sent the players on a hunt for feathers. Collecting these feathers also gave the players special items and DIY recipes.

[Announcement]#SuperMario Bros. themed furniture and fashion items are coming to #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons! After downloading the free update on 2/25, a variety of #SuperMario Bros. items will be available in Nook Shopping starting 3/1. #NintendoDirect #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/ehzShpA8Xh — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 17, 2021

However, the next event to look forward to, as already mentioned by the latest Nintendo Direct, is the Mario-themed update that will hit your islands as part of the February 25th update.

Sadly, the Mario-themed items won't be available until the beginning of next month but will prepare them for the items to come.