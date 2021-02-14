MrBeast reveals his plan for 2021 and promises to donate more money 

Mr Beast recently announced that he will donate 10 cents to charity and people in need for every new subscriber on his YouTube channel. He also ended up donating $300,000 in his recent video.

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has a reputation for extravagant donations. It looks like he wants to kick off 2021 in similar fashion.

Over the years, the American YouTuber has come up with some interesting challenges for people to earn money.

This includes the Finger on the App challenge. The winner of this challenge received a hefty sum for having the last finger on an app designed just for this purpose.

"By literally hitting that subscribe button, you are taking 10 cents out of my pocket and giving it to people like we had in the video. If you’re already subscribed, don’t unsubscribe and resubscribe. That will do nothing. It will only work if you’re a new subscriber. I dare you guys to try to bankrupt me by subscribing," he said.

MrBeast kicks off 2021 in similar fashion

The philanthropic YouTuber gave away $300,000 in a recent video after stating that his channel has received a whopping 3 million new subscribers. The money, he said, will go to people in need.

MrBeast, throughout the course of the video, helped several people in need.

He gave away:

$30,000 to a struggling small business owner

$300,000 to cover everyone’s rent in two apartment complexes

$10,000 to a teacher in charge of a high-school class

Provided a PS5 and Macbook to every student in her class

MrBeast's philanthropic goals are out of this world. Just a few months back, he came up with his own burger and decided to distribute money to whoever tried it out.

MrBeast also grabs headlines for his awe-inspiring challenges that are often fun and exhilarating.

The YouTuber's recent stream reiterates that he has no plans of slowing down. MrBeast ended 2020 on a pretty good note. From the looks of it, his resolutions this year remain the same and will surely attract a large number of participants.