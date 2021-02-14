Animal Crossing: New Horizons devs need to bring in more romantic associations 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a surprise hit among the titles that came out in 2020.

It's now one of the most popular franchises in the video game community. This is strange because the premise of each title is the same. New Horizons was like most of the older games and exposed players to a world full of new opportunities.

The game offers a lot of creative freedom to players with its islands and items for customization. Even celebrities were hooked, often posting pictures of their islands during the COVID pandemic.

image via Animal Crossing world

Animal Crossing is often considered ahead of its time as it is socially driven. Players can interact with other villagers in the game, share items and designs with their friends. However, there is one aspect of regular life that the game doesn't fulfill.

Players from across the world complain that there's no room for romance.

Does Animal Crossing really project reality?

Players for years have asked the devs to include the ability to form romantic relationships with other characters in the game.

While there was a theme dedicated to the marriage season last year, players can't form associations with other NPCs in the game.

The idea of players being able to design their own wedding dresses and suits would be absolutely adorable.

This will add a whole new set of activities to the game. It will be heartwarming for players to return home with their partner patiently waiting for them.

image via Animal Crossing world

Players have also requested that the devs allow other NPCs in Animal Crossing to form associations with one another.

Visiting NPCs on Animal Crossing island, C.J. and Flick, seem to be in some sort of relationship. This might hint at the potential for romantic relationships but Nintendo hasn't officially acknowledged the same.

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, it is possible that the devs will introduce a new update. Having players create romantic bonds with other villagers in Animal Crossing would be a great addition.