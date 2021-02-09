Dr Disrespect shares a jaw-dropping update on his own CDL team

For months now, Dr Disrespect has been teasing the possibility of his own CDL team, "San Diego Speed."

The Two-Time has successfully kept everything under wraps but promised Jake Lucky that he will be sending him the jersey of his CDL team. Jake Lucky received the jersey and shared the news with the entire world via a Twitter post.

Mans wasn’t lying, package has arrived from Dr Disrespect, will open in the morning. pic.twitter.com/jEZlC1syLv — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 4, 2021

The jersey has the official Dr Disrespect logo on the top right and bears the signature colors of the American YouTuber's outfit: red and black.

However, the Doc chose to keep the name of the team a mystery for everyone as the jersey doesn't mention any specific name.

Dr Disrespect is probably one of the most notorious streamers on the internet right now. Fans know him for his gothic get-up but also for the charisma he brings to the surface.

The American YouTuber has been in the news for a few months now. Firstly, for his decision to design a map for Rogue Company and then for receiving a permanent ban on Twitch. The reason for his ban remains shrouded in mystery.

Dr Disrespect teases the possibility of his own CDL team

Mr. "Two-Time" is a venerated Call of Duty legend. He climbed the ladder of success by streaming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so it is safe to assume that Call of Duty holds a special place in his heart.

Dr Disrespect's ardent followers believe that this is just a joke and the YouTuber has no plans of inaugurating his own team this year.

The fact that all the spots are filled this year supports this argument. Dr Disrespect will have to wait for the league to expand to have his own team in the league. That'll only be possible if this year's edition is highly successful.

Be that as it may, this is the closest fans have come to knowing anything concrete regarding Dr Disrespect's own CDL team.