Lazarbeam gets own skin in Fortnite, but things don't go as planned on launch day

Lannan “Lazarbeam” Eacott is one of the most prominent Fortnite players right now. In fact, he received his skin as part of the Fortnite Icon Series just a couple of days back. However, as he was celebrating his success, his YouTube stream crashed on launch day.

The 100-man battle royale has rewarded its ardent content creators with their skins in Fortnite. Ninja, Lachlan, and now Lazarbeam are among a handful of streamers that Epic Games has awarded.

Also read: “I know Valorant f***s your aim, but what the f**k was that?”: Clix roasts Bugha for failing to get a clutch victory royale in Fortnite

Welcome the newest member of the Icon Series, @Lazarbeam!



He's arrived and he's ready to do work. Read about his cosmetic set and a Duos Tournament that only he himself could have come up with.



Read here:https://t.co/4QhRs1EXGs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 1, 2021

When the Australian streamer got his skin, he decided to celebrate in a grandiose manner. “Tradie” is the name of his skin, and he chose to celebrate with the Fortnite community to thank them for their constant support.

Internet went down on the biggest day of my fortnite career 🙃



Still felt a lot of love today for my skin debut



❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bTkKSNazxB — LAZAR🚀 (@Lazarbeam) March 3, 2021

Things were going great, numbers were rising, and they kept increasing. Sadly, his internet died, which brought an end to one of his most anticipated streams.

Lazarbeam had nearly 150,000 concurrent viewers on YouTube. The two-hour broadcast fetched him almost 8,000 new subscribers and had a total watch time of nearly 200,000 hours.

The internet personality’s Fortnite skin will be available on March 4th. It will also include a Lunch Break emote, as well as a Sledgehammer Pickaxe to celebrate his roots as a tradesman before jumping into Fortnite.

Also read: “I have to stream in sub-mode more often”: Pokimane addresses toxic chat during Valorant streams

Advertisement

When will SypherPK get his own skin in Fortnite?

Ali “SypherPK” Hassan is one of the most consistent Fortnite streamers on the internet today. He has also played an instrumental role in sustaining the battle royale’s player base and popularity.

The American also played a massive role in bringing back players like Ninja and NICKMERCS, who left the title to look for greener pastures.

For months, his honest patrons have been following developments regarding the streamer’s own skin in Fortnite. His fans believe that he should be rewarded in the same way as streamers like Ninja and Lachlan.

Rumors have surfaced suggesting that he is next in line to bag a skin in Fortnite. Considering he is one of the most venerated members of the Fortnite community, has Epic saved the best for the last?

Also read: Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Challenges: How to scan a server at Surface Hub