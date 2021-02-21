Peter Griffin Fortnite skin rumored to be leaked, and fans can't keep calm

With the release of the Street Fighter skins in Fortnite, some data miners were able to get their hands on new information. Peter Griffin is now rumored to be yet another Fortnite skin.

In some of the new files released in the Street Fighter Fortnite update, one data miner found some clips to go along with a "FrenchFry" back bling.

The images shared by the data miner, GMatrixGames on Twitter, were a bunch of Family Guy images. They mainly featured Peter Griffin and appeared to be frames from the chicken fight he has in one of the early seasons, which became iconic.

Here's some proof if you'd like pic.twitter.com/o718nX9zx0 — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) February 21, 2021

Ok this is crazy but peter griffin might actally be the next hunter. Do you see the gold back scratcher he's holding, well that is one of the clues that content creators received. So maybe its possible.👀 pic.twitter.com/MPYnEiuIk6 — Neil_FN - Fortnite Leaks, News and Artist. (@NeilHari2) February 21, 2021

oh my god fucking Peter Griffin is actually happening I'm going to lose my shit https://t.co/vxIIh8LF9Q — Ultra Boo (@Ultra_BooDev) February 21, 2021

Family Guy is a cartoon that has been running for a very long time and follows a family from Rhode Island. Peter Griffin is the father and is by far the goofiest of the bunch as he gets involved in plenty of mischief or bad situations.

I can confirm this is 100% real and not a meme by the way.



This is, well, in the files right now. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 21, 2021

Some Twitter users believe that the images of Peter Griffin were a test batch for one of the new Street Fighter back bling options. It's a mini old arcade machine that features a functioning screen full of animations. The theory is that the Family Guy scenes and Peter Griffin were used to test that out.

The possibility of Peter Griffin in Fortnite and further evidence

PETER GRIFFIN TRAILER LEAK pic.twitter.com/RIQLvQ3Yyq — Ender 🎶 (@TheEnderCreepYT) February 21, 2021

Peter Griffin is on the nice list!



He seems just as surprised as you are. pic.twitter.com/PFP5tZcyGY — Santa Decides (@SantaDecides) February 21, 2021

While the evidence may point toward those Peter Griffin clips simply being test images for a back bling, there was one more curious find in the files.

A mention was made for an XL skin that will turn up in Fortnite, and it is specifically male. The last time a Fortnite skin was XL was when Thanos was added to the game, so they are certainly not being thrown around all the time.

He's usually a Family Guy, but as soon as he heard about tender defender, he knew what he had to do.



Peter Griffin arrives on the island through the Zero Point.



2.30.21 pic.twitter.com/J32FyOMxyy — 💙 fancy leviathan 💙 (@fancylevi_) February 21, 2021

If there were to be an XL skin in Fortnite, Peter Griffin would undoubtedly meet the size requirement. But what is the likelihood of the cartoon skin genuinely making it into the battle royale?

Well, there have already been a ton of crossovers in this season alone that would have seemed crazy just a few months ago. Both Kratos and Master Chief made appearances as skins, which is insane enough on its own as competitors.

fortnite jonesy is coming for peter griffin i just saw this on TV wow! pic.twitter.com/GOLojdCJdE — 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑𝖒𝖈𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖑 (@Michaelmcchill) February 21, 2021

Of course, more DC Comics and Marvel Comics skins have become available. And for more obscure additions, the Walking Dead and G.I. Joe also had characters become available for purchase.

So, Peter Griffin may be a stretch in Fortnite, but it's not impossible.