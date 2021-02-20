Fortnite x Street Fighter collaboration will bring Ryu and Chun-Li to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic Games introduced two iconic characters from Street Fighter in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The leak surrounding this character's arrival went viral after the tweet from Fortnite hinting at another massive collaboration.

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log 3DO-T ::

Targets Description: Round 1. FIGHT pic.twitter.com/xfQwerKM9a — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 19, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is about to get a new warrior from another dimension. Agent Jonesy has been recruiting several icons from popular culture, and the latest in the line is a legendary Street Fighter character.

Round One: Street Fighter’s Ryu and Chun-Li Square Off in Fortnite. Coming Soon. 2/20 at 7PM ET.https://t.co/IXhuejGRHk pic.twitter.com/zAJYHz8Pat — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 19, 2021

According to data miner iFireMonkey, Epic Games will add Ryu and Chun-Li in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 on February 21th, 2021.

The leak also uncovered that these two characters would be arriving from the dimension portal, which came to the game with the v15.40 update.

Street Fighter x Fortnite brings two new hunters to the Island in Season 5

Epic Games released a YouTube video showcasing the classic arcade Street Fighter game. The video also featured Agent Jonesy from Fortnite, who uses his dimension portal to teleport two warriors.

New 2 minute video quickly talking about the new Street Fighter x Fortnite Leaks & mentioning Chun Li's variant that was seen in the trailer, go drop a like :)https://t.co/89DO0IB9d7 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 19, 2021

The two characters in the video are Ryu and Chun-Li, two of the most popular Street Fighter sag characters. As mentioned in the video, these two will be arriving on the Fortnite map through the Zero Point.

Following this, iFireMonkey uploaded a series of Tweets uncovering the arrival of these characters from Street Fighter. The Reality Log audio clip posted by Epic Games on Twitter mentioned the word "Shoryuken."

The phrase is commonly referred to as the Dragon Punch in Street Fighter games. This hint alone was enough to confirm the speculation that the next two warriors will be associated with martial arts.

A major section of the Fortnite community was expecting a Mortal Kombat collaboration with the Skirmish Portal's arrival. However, it seems that players will have to do with Street Fighter for now.

iFireMonkey mentioned in his tweets that Chun-Li has some particles relating to her pickaxe in the game files. This might point to a reactive camo that will be specially designed for the character in Fortnite.

The data miner also mentioned that the Fortnite Item Shop would get a minor update on February 21st before they officially arrived in-game.

These outfits' price is not mentioned, but they will certainly come with a bundle just like every other hunter from different games.

These are the upcoming Street Fighter X #Fortnite outfits. pic.twitter.com/HNbNhWIIUO — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) February 19, 2021

This latest inclusion only enhances the rich multiverse Epic Games have developed in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how these warriors will develop the narrative from here.