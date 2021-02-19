How to complete the Fortnite Week 12 legendary quest - Hit An Opponent Within 10 Seconds of Zero Point Dashing

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is now in its twelfth week, and players are finding it difficult to complete the legendary quest.

The recent legendary quest added by Epic Games requires players to shoot opponents or deal damage right after consuming a Zero Point crystal.

This seemingly easy trick can be challenging to pull off as Zero Point crystals expire pretty quickly.

Week 12 legendary and epic challenges/quests.



^ Fortnite 15.40 leak. pic.twitter.com/DmA5AxzDug — Aminey (@TheAminey) February 16, 2021

Fortnite players are allowed to use Zero Point crystals or Zero Point fish to complete the legendary quest.

Thanks to a recent strategy video by YouTuber PerfectScore, players can now complete the legendary quest swiftly.

The Week 12 Legendary Quest in Fortnite - Hit An Opponent Within 10 Seconds of Zero Point Dashing

The legendary quests for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Week 12 are listed in the following order:

Hit An Opponent Within 10 Seconds of Zero Point Dashing (5)

Hit An Opponent Within 10 Seconds of Zero Point Dashing (10)

Hit An Opponent Within 10 Seconds of Zero Point Dashing (15)

Hit An Opponent Within 10 Seconds of Zero Point Dashing (20)

Hit An Opponent Within 10 Seconds of Zero Point Dashing (25)

The first challenge offers about 55,000 XP points, while the remaining four offer only 22,000 XP points.

Completing these challenges and collecting XP points will help players rank up their Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass quickly.

YouTuber PerfectScore mentioned a very simple trick in his tutorial video. All Fortnite gamers have to do is consume a Zero Point crystal or a Zero Point fish to successfully start dashing in-game. However, they have to do this outside the storm zone.

Here’s a tip for this weeks legendary quest:



Use a zero point crystal in the storm and keep dashing and for some reason every time you dash it will count as dealing damage.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/u6Ug4vrByr — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) February 18, 2021

This will effectively reduce their HP in-game, but the challenge will get completed automatically. However, gamers will have to keep consuming the Zero Point fish or Zero Point crystals to complete all levels of the legendary challenge.

Glich quick and easy

Hit an Opponent within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing

Team Runble:Solid Gold

stay in the zone and just jump one jump one stroke#fortnite #Fortniteleaks #FortniteBR #fortnitebattleroyale pic.twitter.com/gCCZg9Bl94 — karlito_gta5 (@Gta5Karlito) February 18, 2021

While some might consider this to be an in-game bug, it is the simplest way to complete the Week 12 legendary quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Get your legendary quest completed in seconds this week with this cheeky little trick, quick before it gets patched!!!https://t.co/oLxi2IfgSL#Gaming #Fortnite #FortniteSeason5 #Fortniteleaks — 1NV3R7 (@1nv3r7) February 19, 2021

Alternatively, Fortnite players can also try a direct approach and pick box-fights around the center of the map.

The central area beneath the Zero Point has abundant Zero Point crystals. The trick would be to camp inside the box until the enemy is close.

Lvl 170 mostly bc of legendary quest grind today with @DavidoRoids 😎#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/A8PR5qv99p — Adoria (@Adoriaclub47) February 12, 2021

Does epic know there’s a problem with their legendary quest this week? #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/iHdlQ6A9Kz — RamBusKey (@RockCandyGamer) February 19, 2021

Ambushing the opponent right after consuming the Zero Point crystals will give players a huge mobility boost. This way, they can take enemies down by inflicting significant damage.